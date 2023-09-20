Wausau Pilot & Review

Hi there, I’m Mittens! I’m a handsome guy that is here at the Humane Society of Marathon County, just hanging out and looking for my new home. I’m super soft, sweet and ready to find my new family. Could I go home with you? I may do best in a home without dogs, and I sure hope you come adopt me soon. I promise, you won’t be sorry!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Like this: Like Loading...