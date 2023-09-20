Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau Plan Commission on Tuesday approved a general development plan for a mixed use residential and retail project proposed for the city’s Riverlife District.

There have been some changes since the development agreement was approved by the Wausau City Council in April, company officials told the Plan Commission on Tuesday. Now the number of retail spaces will be five, up from two, the number that appeared previously in the development proposal approved by the City Council in April. All retail spaces will be on the first floor of the building.

Wausau Economic Development Manager Randy Fifrick said that while the number of retail spaces has increased, the square footage has not seen a significant change.

“I think this will be great in providing a variety of options for people and draw more people to the Riverlife area,” Fifrick told Wausau Pilot & Review.

Some other adjustments involve changes to entrances for both the residential and parking buildings in the Riverlife District.

According to the timeline proposed, the developer will purchase the property for $400,000 by the end of 2023, with construction beginning in June 2024. Completion is set for March 2027, if all goes according to schedule.

The residential building will have studio, studio suites, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and one- and two-bedroom penthouse units. More than 300 indoor and surface parking spaces are planned.

