Patrick Myszka

On September 9, 2023 11:44 PM Patrick Myszka peacefully went to his heavenly home on angels’ wings. Patrick was born February 15, 1959 & given to his parents Louis & Josephine Myszka in a red satin pillow case due to the proximity of his birth to Valentine’s Day. At the age of 5 he was committed to Central Colony & Training School in Madison WI till he turned 18.

In the interest of having him closer to his family Patrick moved to Stevens Point WI as an only client to a couple living in Stevens Point. At this time Patrick became a client of Community Industries who employed him for various duties.

In the 90’s Patrick moved to Plover to a one bedroom apartment. Bill Herold became Pat’s caregiver. These two guys had an awesome relationship that made them inseparable! Two of a kind if you will! Bill knew what Pat was thinking, no words ever spoken! Patrick & Bill were together for over 20 plus years in Stevens Point. In 1998, Pat was named Man of the Year for Community Industries. (CCLS). For the last seven years Pat resided at The Linden House, Menominee WI.

Patrick was a fun-loving guy who loved his family & counted staff as his friends. Home was very important to him. He was an avid fan of the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, and the Bucks’. He took great pride in his very special green & gold Packer jacket. He loved horses, dogs, car rides, Christmas, country music, dining out, and fishing. He always had a great big ole smile when he first saw you. He will be greatly missed by all.

Patrick is preceded in death by his (Father) Louis & (Mother) Josephine Myszka. Survivors are siblings Marjorie (Myszka) Meurn, Michael Myszka, (Shari) & Lori Myszka

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Arc of the United States or Michael J Fox Parkinson’s Research.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 13, 2023 at St. Anne Parish. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service all at St. Anne Parish.

Mary F. Benn

Mary Faye Benn passed away at her home on September 12, 2023. Mary was born on October 28th, 1944, in Marshfield, WI to parents Anton Mushel and Vivian Pearl (Dittrich) Mushel. Mary was 78 years old at passing.

Mary grew up in Medford, WI and graduated from Medford High School in 1962. Her first job outside of the family farm was as a waitress at Dutchland Dairy in Milwaukee. She married Ernest Charles Benn on February 4th, 1967. Mary and Ernie had their first and second sons in Janesville, WI. Eric Ernest Benn in 1967 and Tim Anthony Benn in 1968. Ernie’s job at IBM took Mary and her boys to Heyworth, IL where 3rd son Daniel Charles Benn was born in 1972. Another work relocation with IBM brought Mary, Ernie and family to Kronenwetter, WI when the boys were in grade school.

Mary’s family and boys brought her great joy. She enjoyed bringing them up through their high school years attending D.C.Everest in Schofield, WI and on to their separate life paths. Eric and family went to Florida, Tim and family stayed in Wisconsin and Dan and his family went to Indiana.

Mary was primarily an excellent homemaker but also enjoyed working as a domestic helper for a number of families as well as working in various retail settings such as Krueger Florist, Tropical Gardens and Nice as New. She enjoyed going to as many football, basketball, volleyball games and band / choir performances as she was able to for her grandchildren in Wisconsin, Chandler and Amara Benn. Mary also enjoyed her trips to see her Florida grandchildren Erica, Sarah, Taylor and Hunter Benn and her Indiana grandchildren Luke Mann and Everett Benn. She was proud of them all and loved them very much. Mary enjoyed playing games such as solitaire and chicken foot as well as reading a lot. Mary loved her cats, Willow and Sassy.

All will remember Mary for her sense of humor, telling you like it is, her infectious laugh, hosting parties and holiday celebrations, her cooking and baking, especially that crazy good carrot cake and those darn yeast rolls (yum!). She will be remembered for being a great wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mary is survived by her husband Ernest Charles Benn, sister Julie (Bill) Mushel-Schiltz, brother-in-law Charlie Benn, Sister-in-law Charlene Krueger, sister-in-law Isabell Mushel, children Eric (Susan) Benn, Tim (Becky) Benn, Dan (Kirsten) Benn, nieces, nephews and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by parents Anton Mushel and Vivian Pearl (Dittrich) Mushel, brother Lee Mushel, father-in-law and mother-in-law Ernest and Ruth Benn, sister-in-law Patricia Benn, and nephew Jason Benn.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023, at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home at 948 Grand Avenue in Schofield, WI. Visitation from 10:00 – 12:00 and service at 12:00. As per her wishes, Mary will be cremated, and part of her ashes interred at the Mosinee Cemetery. In June 2024, close family will take the remainder of her ashes to the family farm in Medford, WI as were her final wishes.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Ronald R. Heise

Ronald Ray Heise, 88, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2023 at his residence.

He was born in the Town of Rib Falls on January 23, 1935 to Lawrence and Freida (Hohndorf) Heise.

Ron married Mary Thornton on October 15, 1983. They enjoyed traveling together until the time of her death on January 23, 1992.

Ron worked at the Wausau Fire Department for 32 years, retiring as a Motor Pump Operator.

He served in the Army Reserves from 1957 – 1963.

Ron enjoyed fishing, playing in the slot tournaments, traveling and family game nights on which he loved a good game of Sheephead. He raced to get the chicken legs at his favorite restaurant, Pizza Ranch, and he always looked forward to his Monday breakfasts with his dear childhood friend, Gerald Fellbaum.

He was always willing to lend a hand, quietly helping wherever he was needed.

Ron dearly loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be greatly missed by them all.

He is survived by his children Julie (Brian) Anderson and Randy Heise. He is further survived by his grandchildren Katherine (Collin Hafen) Anderson, Deborah (Michael) Stencil, Joel (Angela) Anderson, Bronson (Brittany) Heise and Brock Heise. He is also survived by his great grandchildren Kaitlin Tornow, Julia (Benjamin) Reindl, Evan, Scarlett and Jack Stencil, Brian, Oliver and Renelynn Anderson, BrinLee and Barrett Heise. He is survived by a sister, Mattie Burgoyne, a brother, Gaylon (Shirley) Heise, nieces, nephews and a special friend, Sharon Sullivan.

Besides his parents and wife, Ron was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Steidinger, brother Charles Heise, brothers-in-law Arthur Steidinger and Norman Burgoyne and niece Lisa Heise.

Visitation will be at John J Buettgen Funeral Home in Schofield on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 9:00am until the time of services at 10:30am. Pastor Rob Love of Immanuel Baptist Church in Wausau will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Cemetery, Wausau.

The family would like to thank the staff at Applegate Terrace and the Aspirus Hospice nurses for the outstanding care they gave Ron.

John J Buettgen Funeral is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be made at honorone.com

Neal A. Radant

Neal Alan Radant, age 72, passed away on September 16, 2023, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice.

Neal was born on February 2, 1951, to the late Eldon H. and Violet D. (Huckbody) Radant. He married Sandra Pagenkopf on 2/12/1988. She passed away in 2015.

Neal was a school bus driver where he loved the kids, and the kids loved him. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers and Nascar. He enjoyed sitting on the front porch visiting with neighbors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years. His favorite things were Cherry Turnovers and Mountain Dew. He also enjoyed grilling out.

Neal is survived by his daughter, Jenny (Ryan) Helmer and son Brian DeLisle. He is also survived by his siblings: Bruce (Rita) Radant, Cheryl Radant and Scott (Deb) Radant.

He is survived additionally by his nieces and nephews Ashley (Kip) Downing, Brooke (Anthony) Eason Andrew (Bobbie), Jesse (Jami), and many great nieces and a nephew.

Neal was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 25, 2023, at John J Buettgen Funeral Home in Schofield from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

John J Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be made at Honorone.com

Susan J. Thiel

Susan “Sue” Jane Thiel received her wings and went to walk with the angels the evening of Sunday, September 17, 2023 in her home in Rothschild after a very short battle with cancer. She was born on April 10, 1947 to Reuben and Esther (Krueger) Thiel in Wausau, WI. She was 76 years old at passing. Sue was a devoted and loving Mother, Aunt, Grandma, and Great-Grandma (G.G.) and is also known as Aunt Susie to beloved nieces and nephews and a few life long family friends.

Sue graduated from Wausau High School in 1965 and headed to Milwaukee, WI, to attend beauty school with her best friend Nancy. Upon completion of her Cosmetology degree, she moved back to Wausau, WI with her 6 month old daughter, Heather in 1969 where she worked as a Beautician and Wausau Beauty School instructor before working at the House of Thomas in Stevens Point, WI. After working as a Beautician for 25 years, she looked for another career helping people by becoming a CNA with the VNA until her retirement in 2012. Sue enjoyed her retirement caring for great grandchildren, spending time with her cousin Karen (David) Hass, and being very active with the church. This past year she went to her first Milwaukee Brewers game at the new stadium, saw Tran-Siberian Orchestra concert and received her first tattoo at age 75.

Sundays were Sue’s favorite day of the week and she cherished the fellowship during coffee hour between church services. She had many interests in life but her passion was music. She was a member of the Trinity Senior Choir for over 50 years and member of Trinity Handbell Choir for over 20 years. Sue was also a member of the LWML, the Fellowship Committee and attended various Bible Study groups with members from Trinity and other local churches. She was an avid baker always baking something for Sunday morning coffee hour, a bake sale, neighbors and any other reason that gave her the excuse to bake. She enjoyed painting, reading, gardening, scrapbooking, handmade crafts, and doing stained glass projects. Sue continued to cut hair and do perms for many family and friends until her illness would no longer allow her to do so. Christmas was her favorite season and she always made it so special for her family and participated for many years in Advent by Candlelight at Trinity. Always providing a special touch to each Christmas card she sent, the annual choir banquets and many other special occasions in her life by writing a poem, always making someone cry.

Sue is survived by her daughter, Heather (Jeffrey) Laduron, granddaughter Whitney Lemma and grandson Gregory Laduron. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren, Sierra and Chevelle Lemma, along with nephews Dale (Peggy) Zimick Jr., Scott (Lori) Zimick, and nieces Autumn (late “Scratch”) Borchardt, and Michelle (Leo Van Rixel) Zimick.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Dale Zimick Sr., and her great-grandson, Kolton Lemma.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau, WI from 2:00-4:30pm and service at 4:30pm. As per Sue’s wishes she will cremated with her ashes staying with her daughter.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Cancer Care and Cathy from Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice for the compassion and treating Sue as a Queen. Also a special thank you to A. Noel Pupp, NP. for her dedication, compassion and making house calls in times of need.

John J. Buettgen is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Trinity Lutheran Church Senior Choir, Handbell Choir, or LWML group.

