MARSHFIELD – The Wausau West girls tennis team finished off a perfect Wisconsin Valley Conference dual meet season with a 6-1 victory over Marshfield on Tuesday at Marshfield High School.

The Warriors lost only 10 games in their six victories and finish the WVC regular season with a 6-0 record.

Wausau West will play at the Madison West Invitational on Saturday before taking part in the Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament on Sept. 28 at Wausau East.

Wausau West 6, Marshfield 1

Singles: 1. Mia Bailey (WW) def. Isabel Krueger 6-0, 6-0; 2. Alexis Kloth (WW) def. Lillian Griesbach 6-1, 6-0; 3. Lilly Wittwer (WW) def. Payton Koran 6-2, 6-0; 4. Ashley Grancorvitz (MAR) def. Charlotte Bell 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Miranda Nelson-Chloe Vandenberg (WW) def. Sophia Morrell-Ava Paape 6-4, 6-1; 2. Rachel Harder-Mallory Smogoleski (WW) def. Audrey Luedtke-Maddie Kundinger 6-1, 6-0; 3. Savannah Danielson-Ingrid Mahler (WW) def. Aubrey Layton-Morgan Vechinski 6-1, 6-0.

Records: Wausau West 6-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 3-2 WVC.

