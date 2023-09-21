WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts will host once again its annual fundraising event, Art of Wine.

This Oct. 7 fundraiser supports programs provided to the community, including its free public art galleries, school of art for children and adults, and gift shop that features local artists. The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“So many people in our community know and love the Art of Wine event just as well as they know the Center for the Visual Arts,” said Tiffany Rodriguez-Lee, executive director. “We look forward to hosting this wonderful event again and to celebrate community and art with our supporters.”

New this year, the event will feature a variety of non-alcoholic mocktails that coordinate with the wine and food provided.

Tickets are now on sale. Exclusive VIP Tasting Room passes that gives access to four extremely rare and high-end tastings are also available.

If you go

What: Art of Wine

When: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7

Where: CVA, 427 N. Fourth St., Wausau

Cost: $75 for a single ticket; $140 for a couple. VIP Tasting Room ticket is $40.

More information and tickets: cvawausau.org/artofwine



