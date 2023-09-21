WAUSAU – With upticks in COVID infections, new variants and other respiratory illnesses hitting residents throughout Wisconsin, it’s time to think about the best way to protect yourself and your family this winter.

With a new COVID-19 booster now available, as well as shots for influenza and RSV, there are many questions about how to safely move forward as winter approaches.

At 10 a.m. Sept. 22, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes vaccine expert Dr. Jonathan Temte, of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, for a review of the latest science surrounding vaccination and reducing the risk of serious illness from respiratory viruses.

Listeners can join the conversation by emailing questions to ideas@wpr.org.

"Route 51" is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

