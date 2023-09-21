Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Vai Yang, 32, of Allouez. Sept. 18, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine Kevin Yang, 31, of Wausau. Sept. 15, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine Maribeth Whitewing, 39, of Crandon. Sept. 15, 2023: Theft, bail jumping Alan L. Wiedeman, 41, of Wausau. Sept. 19, 2023: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery William Adams, 31. Sept. 18, 2023: Child abuse, battery, disorderly conduct Michael Boehm, 41, of Wausau. Sept. 19, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs Abigail Singer, 25, of Wausau. Sept. 18, 2023: Financial card fraud between $5,000 an d $10,000 Justin J. Hoeft, 37, of Wausau. Sept. 15, 2023: Child abuse, fourth-degree sexual assault, throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor Jonathan C. Huff, 41, of Wausau. Sept. 18, 2023: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass Andrea Miller, 35, of Wausau. Sept. 18, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass David Nicholson, 40, of Wausau. Initial appearance Sept. 15, 2023: Failure to maintain sex offender registry information Nehemiah Jaecks, 28, of Mosinee. Sept. 18, 2023: Drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent Joshua Rhode, 41, of Antigo. Sept. 20, 2023: Misappropriate ID info to avoid penalty Jamie Kraeger, 43, of Wisconsin Rapids. Sept. 20, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, as party to a crime Adam Smith, 42, of Wausau. Sept. 15, 2023: Bail jumping (21 counts), operating while revoked