Wausau Pilot & Review

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is one of six law enforcement agencies statewide awarded grant funding to support work addressing the opioid epidemic, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services.

Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb said the funds, more than $200k, will be used to help staff at the jail treat inmates with opioid abuse disorder while they are at the facility and after their release.

The challenge, Billeb said, is to find enough providers with medically assisted treatment programs to work with an increased number of inmates who need their help. Work is underway to line up those providers, he said.

In addition to Marathon County, sheriff’s offices in Buffalo, Columbia, Eau Claire and Sawyer County were granted funding, along with athe Village of Cottage Grove Police Department. Overall, funds will support community drug disposal programs, programs that keep people with an opioid use disorder out of jail, medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder education and awareness training for staff, and treatment for incarcerated people with an opioid use disorder.

Earlier this year, DHS requested grant applications from all law enforcement agencies interested in receiving support for their efforts addressing the opioid epidemic. Six agencies were awarded grants:

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is receiving $4,950 for community drug disposal programs.

is receiving $4,950 for community drug disposal programs. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is receiving $290,605 to educate and train staff on medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder and treat jail residents with an opioid use disorder.

is receiving $290,605 to educate and train staff on medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder and treat jail residents with an opioid use disorder. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is receiving $350,000 for community drug disposal programs, programs to keep people with an opioid use disorder out of jail, and to train staff on medication-assisted treatment for an opioid use disorder.

is receiving $350,000 for community drug disposal programs, programs to keep people with an opioid use disorder out of jail, and to train staff on medication-assisted treatment for an opioid use disorder. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is receiving $214,625 to educate and train staff on medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder and to treat jail residents with an opioid use disorder.

is receiving $214,625 to educate and train staff on medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder and to treat jail residents with an opioid use disorder. The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office is receiving $260,000 for programs to keep people with an opioid use disorder out of jail and to educate staff on medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder.

is receiving $260,000 for programs to keep people with an opioid use disorder out of jail and to educate staff on medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. The Village of Cottage Grove Police Department is receiving $1,000 for community drug disposal programs.

The one-year grants are funded by the state’s share of the National Prescription Opiate Litigation settlement received last year. The legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance directed DHS to distribute $3 million of the $31 million in 2022 settlement funds to law enforcement agencies. One million dollars of this funding was allocated for law enforcement agencies covering jurisdictions of less than 70,000 people.

“We must take a comprehensive approach in the fight against the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “These grants further the effort to do that by expanding access to treatment for people with an opioid use disorder and helping with prevention by supporting programs for safe drug disposal.”

The application period for the remaining funds is now open. About $1.9 million is left to be awarded, including about $443,000 specifically for law enforcement agencies serving small jurisdictions.

“Law enforcement agencies are key partners in our efforts to build strong communities,” DHS Secretary-designee Kirsten Johnson said. “With these grants, we’re giving them resources to advance our shared goals of improving the quality of life for the people and communities we serve by promoting hope, health, and healing.”

With these grants, nearly all of the state’s 2022 share of National Prescription Opiate Litigation settlement funds have been distributed to agencies providing prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery support services. Find more information about how the settlement funds have been invested in strategies to protect the health and safety of all state residents on the DHS website.

Like this: Like Loading...