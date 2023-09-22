Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured Wausau business is Denyon Homes, owned and operated by Heath and Traci Tappe. The couple launched Denyon Homes to continue the family tradition of building homes in central Wisconsin, creating a new generation of quality homes. Building on their 20 years of established history, the Tappes and their team look forward to staying ahead of the continued demands and challenges in this dynamic industry, offering quality, affordable homes in a timely fashion.

Denyon Homes offers packages in master-planned neighborhoods, for value-minded clients with high-performing employees and contractors with a team that includes project managers, on-site crews and knowledgeable real estate agents that can represent you throughout the building process.

Now is a great time to explore Denyon Homes with their FALL INTO SAVINGS promotion, which coincides with the FALL TOUR OF HOMES from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2. The event is essentially a giant open house within two subdivisions, one in Weston and the other in Plover. This is a free event with more information available at denyonhomes.com.

Denyon Homes ensures that everything from construction to design selections are correct and follow schedule. They offer a diverse skill set to make sure you find the right home, in the right neighborhood, for your family. Samantha Miller, Business Development Manager at Denyon Homes, spoke with Wausau Pilot & Review to share what makes this organization stand out in the Wausau area. Read on!

Get to know Denyon Homes

Give us some history. When did the business start, and what gap in services are you working to fill in this industry?

Denyon Homes has been building quality homes for over 20 years and is a family-owned company located in Weston. We currently have subdivisions in planning in Stettin, Weston, and Plover, where we are actively completing homes each month. Denyon Homes is a unique service to the industry as we are semi-custom home builders. We build within our subdivision and connect with clients on selecting interior finishes, depending on when they purchase the home. There are still many custom options within the home, which is why we are a “semi-custom” home builder. The gap we are trying to fill is by bringing new options to the Wausau Area. We have developed both townhomes and twin homes that have been received very well thus far by the market. Denyon Homes is continuously striving to be innovative and bring clients new experiences!

Tell us about the services you provide and what sets you apart in this industry.

Denyon Homes is a residential developer. There are a variety of steps that the client is active in throughout the entire home build. Our customer journey starts at the very first inquiry and moves through the Design Center process, showings with a real estate expert, and then working with the team on selecting a floor plan that is perfect for each customer’s unique needs. We provide ourselves in offering incredible service while building a quality home.

Denyon Homes takes a faith-based approach to its business. Tell us what that means and why it is so important to what you do.

The Denyon Homes mission statement is as follows “Glorifying God and honoring people by building quality homes, lasting relationships, and local community.” As a company, we have taken a faith-based approach as that is what the company is built on and what we believe in. Our communities are built on faith. It is important to us to follow the faith-based path by acting with integrity, going above and beyond, having safety in action, along with being grateful for every single client, employee and contractor. It is a humbling experience to build a home for a client and watch them fall in love with it. Our internal team operates on this faith-based approach because we do think we are better together, which is a core value of Denyon Homes.

How many models of homes do you have to choose from?

Denyon Homes offer three different categories of homes, with results in 21 different standalone home floor plans. Within the Executive Series, there are plans that range from 2100 sq. ft. up to nearly 3000 sq ft. After the executive series, we have our family series that offers second tier floor plans with plenty of home for growth. Those plans range from 1500 sq. ft. to roughly 2000 sq. ft. Finally, we have our Neighborhood Series. This is a family series that are our entry level new construction homes from 1300 sq. ft. to just under 2000 sq. ft. There is truly something for everyone. In addition to those, we have five variations of twin home plans, and four variations of our townhomes.

Take us through the buying process. If I’m interested in a Denyon Home, where do I start?

If you are an interested buyer, we encourage you to stop into our office, where we can direct you to a real estate agent and provide floor plans or view a model home in either of our subdivisions (Weston + Plover) where our exclusive sales team has office hours. We partner with EXIT Midstate Realty, where they have great agents, to assist clients in the buying process. After this, there is a design center meeting, if the home has yet to start. From there, we move through the contractual process and invite our clients to be right there with us as builders for excavation, framing, siding installation, and so much more.

What is one thing you wish more people understood about the home building and buying process?

New construction home ownership is affordable for most individuals! There is no need for a new construction loan to purchase some now construction homes.

