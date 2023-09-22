Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest boys soccer team remains unbeaten in the Wisconsin Valley Conference after a dominating 6-1 win over Wausau East on Thursday night at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Lucas Rickert scored two minutes in and Evan Peak added a goal later in the first half as the Evergreens (8-4, 4-0 WVC) took a 2-0 lead into intermission.

Tyler Goertz, Peak, Hezekiah Mletzko and Dean Isham all added goals in the second half for D.C. Everest to finish off the victory.

Wausau East’s goal came from Jose Fernandez in the 66th minute. Michael Murphy finished with 11 saves in goal for the Lumberjacks (3-7-2, 0-3-1 WVC).

Wausau East plays a nonconference game at Ashwaubenon on Saturday before hosting Wausau West on Tuesday. D.C. Everest’s next game is Tuesday at Wisconsin Rapids.

