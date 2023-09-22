Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau East girls tennis team wrapped up its Wisconsin Valley Conference dual meet season with a 5-2 loss to Stevens Point on Thursday at East High School.

East finishes the WVC season at 2-4 and Stevens Point at 4-2.

Abbey Olson at No. 1 singles and Talia Schlindwein at No. 2 singles won matches in straight sets for Wausau East.

Wausau East will play at the Aquinas Quadrangular against Hudson, Stevens Point Pacelli and La Crosse Aquinas starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Green Island Park in La Crosse. East will host the Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament next Thursday, Sept. 28.

Stevens Point 5, Wausau East 2

Singles: 1. Abbey Olson (WE) def. Mali Palmer 6-1, 6-3; 2. Talia Schlindwein (WE) def. Lily Meeks 6-2, 6-3; 3. Isabella Williams (SP) def. Salome Ujarmeli 6-0, 6-2; 4. Kayla Peterman (SP) def. Lillyan Casey 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Addison Jandrain-Rylan Woytasik (SP) def. Scout Sweeney-Naomi Potter 6-0, 6-0; 2. Annika Borgnes-Sophia Brandt (SP) def. Alaina Baken-Daeisha Chang 6-1, 6-1; 3. Isabel Feist-KayBri Marchel (SP) def. Megan Schwartzer-Taryn Throm 6-1, 6-2.

Records: Stevens Point 4-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East 2-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

