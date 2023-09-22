Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Catherine A. Koehler Schneider

Catherine (Cathy) A. Koehler Schneider, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, peacefully surrounded by her family, on September 21, 2023.

Cathy was born on August 16, 1957, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Donald and Lambertha (Betty Peters) Adrians. Cathy graduated from Prebble High School in Green Bay.

Cathy married Ronald Koehler on April 18, 1980. Together they owned and operated Koehler’s Truck Repair, where Cathy worked as a bookkeeper. She also co-owned a coffee shop, Menagerie on Main, in Bloomer. Upon Ron’s passing, Cathy attended Chippewa Valley Technical College, where she graduated with honors with a Degree in Accounting.

After graduation, Cathy was employed by PDM Bridge in Eau Claire, but soon after, was hired as the Utility Clerk for the City of Bloomer.

Cathy married Rev. Philip Schneider on September 28, 2002 in Bloomer, WI. In 2009, Rev. Schneider was called to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, of Wausau, WI. Soon after moving to Weston, WI, Cathy became the Deputy Treasurer for the Town of Rib Mountain, in Wausau, WI. As Deputy Treasurer, Cathy served on the Board of Directors for the Wisconsin State Treasurers Association.

Cathy was very artistic and enjoyed making and selling craft items at craft sales. She particularly became known for her jewelry and “Creations by Cathy.” She was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ of Wausau, and was a member of the St. Paul’s Book Club. Cathy enjoyed bowling, crafting, making jewelry, reading, going for walks, traveling, and especially visiting family and friends in Florida, dining out, and spending time with family and friends.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Rev. Dr. Philip C. Schneider, of Weston, Wisconsin. She is also survived by her three children and two step-sons, Nicholas (Jocelyn) Koehler, Christina (Jon) Reischel, and Tyler (Laken Schwartz) Koehler of Bloomer. Step-sons, Jeremy (Crystal Sanders) Schneider of Merrill and Nicholas (Shannon Kuehmichel) Schneider of Oshkosh. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Tyson Koehler, Jax and Nora Koehler, and Charlotte Reischel, all of Bloomer. Four step-grandchildren, Brandon, Justin and Andrew of Merrill, and Aurelia Schneider of Oshkosh. She is further survived by her brother, Tom (Kathy) Adrians, of Green Bay; and her sister, Mary (David) Van Spankeren of Oshkosh. She is also survived by her father-in-law, Joseph (Bud) Koehler, of Bloomer; sisters-in-law, Roxie, Susie, Cindy, Staci, Kelli, and Becky and families; and brothers-in-law, Dale and Greg Koehler and families; and many nieces and nephews and countless friends.

Cathy is preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Koehler; father, Donald Adrians; mother, Lambertha Adrians; brother, Dan Adrians; mother-in-law, Beulah Koehler; and brother-in-law, Dean Koehler.

A prayer service and reception will be held at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 426 Washington Street, Wausau, WI on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a brief prayer service held at 6:00 pm. An additional funeral service will be held at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Bloomer, WI on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 1:00 pm with The Rev. Nancy Zorn Micky officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the church, until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Bloomer, with a lunch served after at 3:30 pm at White Pine Pavilion. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Cathy’s name can be made to www.lbda.org/donate

A special thank you to the caregivers who provided their love and care; Sandy Little, Mary Anders, Ann Lubbie, and Dixie Burk, as well as hospice nurse, Cathy Jaeger and the entire Aspirus Home Hospice Team.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Cathy Koehler Schneider.

Darol G. Peterson

Darol G. Peterson of Wausau passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in his home on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at the age of 81.

Darol graduated from Cumberland, WI high school. He joined the Marine Corps and received an Honorable Discharge on May 15, 1966.

He met his wife, Audrey “Ruth” Rogers, while they were both serving in the Marines, stationed in California. They were married in 1965 in Cumberland.

Darol was employed with the Wisconsin DNR out of Spooner, then took a job with the State Patrol. His first post was Hudson, WI, he then transferred back to Spooner where he spent many years and made some of his most valuable lifelong friendships. He took a transfer to the Wausau State Patrol Post in 1977, retiring from there in July of 1998.

He and Ruth enjoyed their retirement years together very much, spending their time traveling with friends and escaping the Wisconsin winters in Arizona. Darol enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers and spending as much time with family and friends as possible. He was always there to lend a hand to anyone who needed help. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Darol was preceded in death by his parents, Erma and Thorphin Peterson, his brother Loris, and his sister Bonnie.

He is survived by his wife Ruth, daughter Janell (Jeff) Rucinski, son David (Leah) Peterson, grandchildren Nicole, Ashton, Jake, Jarett and Josh; and his brothers Dale (Cathy) Peterson and Roy (Renee) Peterson.

Services will take place Saturday, September 23, 2023, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Drive, Wausau WI 54401. Visitation will be 10:30 am, with services at 11:30. A lunch will be served at the church immediately after the service.

Elaine M. Gorski

Elaine M. Gorski, 79, of Lake City, FL passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023 with her husband and daughter by her side.

She was born February 17, 1944 in Merrill, daughter of the late Lloyd and Sophie Felch. On August 10, 1991, she married Donald Gorski in Knoxville, TN. He survives.

Elaine enjoyed bowling and gambling. She was best known for her homemade candy during the Christmas season.

Elaine is survived by her husband: Donald Gorski; daughter: Kristine Gruening (Steve Marvin); 7 siblings; and other extended family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one son; and six siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Deacon Ervin Burkhardt will officiate. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Private entombment will be in the Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Elaine’s favorite color was green, so please consider wearing green in her memory.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Columbia County Senior Services, The Club – Dementia Day Program, 628 S.E Allison Court, Lake City, Florida 32025.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.petersonkraemer.com with a favorite memory of Elaine.

Earl J. Mortenson

Earl J. Mortenson, 100 of Antigo, died on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at home, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Earl was born on April 12, 1923, in Johnson, WI, to Walter and Ruth Hunt Mortenson. There was a house just south of the family farm, the red house, that was called “Johnson” after the people who had previously lived there. This was used as a post office for local people to pick up their mail and also to catch up on local news. The Johnsons were the parents of Hattie Gunderson, one of the founders of this church as well as the grandmother of our own Ann Thompson. Later mail carried a Ringle post mark.

Earl’s paternal grandparents Lars (Louis) Mortenson and Emma Laffin were immigrants from Denmark and Germany. He was born in 1862 and she in 1875. They married in 1892 with 16 children being born to them with three dying in the pandemic of those days. On his mother’s side, the Hunts were early settlers of America. History finds a Ralph Hunt born in England settled in the United States had a daughter Mary who married a John Hart who is one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.

Earl’s father, as well as his Uncle John, both served in WWI in France as “dough boys.” Earl early on failed to pass the Army physical due to his poor eyesight. With the relaxing of the rules, he was drafted in the first peacetime draft and served in Japan as it was occupied.

Earl’s brother, Allan at 17 years old, enlisted in the Marines and landed on Iwo Jima with the first wave. History tells us over 7,000 men lost their lives in the infamous battle in 1945. Allans’ platoon had 52 men, but after the battle only 14 remained. Allan is now the only one still living.

Aunt Marjorie was an Army nurse during the Korean Era. She attained the rank of Major and was featured in the “Window to the World.”

Numerous first Mortenson cousins also served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam including Lloyd, Clifford, Rodney, Dennis, Ronald, Charles, Clark, Louis, Terry, Tom, Robert, Jim, Jack, Neal, and Perry.

Earl married Lois Watter in 1955. They assumed control of the family farm as his folks semi-retired. After his father passed away, he sold the farm and built a house in Antigo. Shortly after moving to Antigo his mother passed away, followed by his wife Lois soon after.

He then married Florence Chrudimsky Mortenson in 1991 and they lived in Antigo until her passing in 2008. They enjoyed traveling where he was able to visit the lands of his father Ireland and Denmark and also traveled to Alaska and Hawaii.

Earl has been a long-time member of the church serving in various roles. He has been the bell ringer since taking over for Wally Gunderson in 1991; missing very few Sundays. Earl was a proud member of the VFW, Democratic party, Sierra Club, among others. He was a voracious reader and an avid follower of the Brewers and Packers.

Earl is survived by his brother, Allan Mortenson; sister, Rosemary Neely and numerous nieces and nephews, including a special niece Mary Schmoll. He was preceded in death by his parents, wives and a special niece, Linda Zimmerman.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am on Monday, September 25, 2023, at Hogarty Community Church. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery, Hogarty. Visitation will take place on Monday starting at 9 am until the time of service.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Hogarty Presbyterian Memorial Fund or a charity of your choice in Earl’s memory.

