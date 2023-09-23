Wausau Pilot & Review

TOMAHAWK – The Newman Catholic volleyball team won all three of its matches to take first place at the Tomahawk Quad on Thursday at Tomahawk High School.

Newman beat Antigo 25-13, 25-22; Prentice 24-26, 25-21, 18-16; and Tomahawk 25-18, 22-25, 15-5.

Camille Sobolewski had 28 kills, 30 digs and six service aces, and Paige Guld had 49 assists and 24 digs to lead the way for the Cardinals.

Lily Shields added 22 kills, 45 digs and four aces, Ashley Jankowski had 19 kills, and Anna France had three aces as well for Newman.

Newman Catholic will play at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in a Marawood Conference South Division match Tuesday.

Like this: Like Loading...