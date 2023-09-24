Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Licensed Healthcare Professionals Needed. The American Red Cross Disaster Health Services Team volunteers deliver hands-on care and education to shelter residents. Free online training is provided and can count toward nursing continuing education units. As a need arises, volunteers are asked to commit to multiple shifts either locally or travelling if you are able. Qualified licenses include RN, LPN, LVN, EMT, paramedic, MD, DO, PA, NP, and APRN. Only RNs have full scope of practice. Contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org for more information.

Are You A Sports Enthusiast? Volunteers are needed at Ironbull events throughout the year to set up/tear down, check in racers, and assist racers at aid stations and the finish line. Upcoming events: Sept. 30 Ironbull Ultra Trail; and Oct. 14 Ironbull Red Granite Grinder bike race. All volunteers receive free meal and drink tickets! Register at www.ironbull.org/volunteers.

Volunteers Needed For Blossom of Lights. Monk Botanical Gardens seeks volunteers to help with parking, tickets, wayfinding, or drink and merchandise sales. Shifts are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings in October. All volunteers receive two tickets to the Blossom of Lights Volunteer Appreciation event on Nov. 2. Email info@monkgardens.org or call 715-261-6309 to sign up.

Learn to e-Cycle. Good News Project seeks volunteers between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Fridays to help recycle used electronics. The schedule is flexible. Volunteers also are needed for customer service, to unload cars and to weigh and sort electronics. Call 715-843-5985 or email Rouleen at rouleen@goodnewswi.com to sign up.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Food Items Needed. The Wausau Community Warming Center is in need of soft foods, such as granola bars, snack bars, pudding snacks and fruit cups. Call 715-849-3311 to schedule donation drop off.

. The Women’s Community shelter is in need of new pillows and new twin/full sheets and comforters. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3220 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie with any questions at

allie@womenscommunity.org

or 715-842-5663.

Copy Paper Needed. Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin seeks office supplies: white copy paper, stamps and labels for mailings. Contact Megan Belanger meganb@bbbsncw.org with questions.

