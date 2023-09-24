By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Most Sentry Insurance employees will work remotely in the coming days after a threat was discovered in the building last week.

According to Point Plover Metro Wire, the first outlet to break the news, employees were notified at about 6 p.m. Thursdy that a threat was made against the facility 1800 North Point Drive, in Stevens Point.

That message advised employees to work remotely on Thursday and Friday. That arrangement will continue through the week.

Carolyn Schamberger, director of corporate communications and content for Sentry, confirmed the threat to Point Plover Metro Wire, but provided no further details except to say that SentryWorld will remain open.

On Friday, Schamberger said Sentry will reopen “once the situation is resolved.”

“Because associate safety is critically important to us, we felt it was best to secure all buildings and ask most associates to work remotely the rest of the week,” she told Point Plover Metro Wire, in a Sept. 22 email.

A small number of associates continue to work in the office with increased security measures to help them feel secure.

A message sent to Sentry Credit Union customers on Friday explained that due to unforeseen circumstances, the home office “will likely be shut down the entire week of September 25,” meaning customers would need to conduct their banking online instead of in-person.

Schamberger confirmed on Saturday that most associates would be asked to work from home during the coming week.

Stevens Point Police investigators are continuing to look into the matter and the SPPD blotter shows threats were apparently written on a bathroom wall.

No additional information has been publicly released.

