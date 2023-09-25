Wausau Pilot & Review

The I-39 north and southbound ramp bridges over Bus. Hwy. 51 in Marathon County will be closed beginning Tuesday, Sept. 26. The ramps are expected to be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Work is expected to be completed Thursday, Sept. 28.

Detours will be set up and are as follows:

I-39 northbound on ramp from BUS 51 will be detoured to BUS 51 to Maple Ridge Road eastbound to I-39 northbound.

I-39 southbound off ramp to BUS 51 will be detoured I-39 southbound to Maple Ridge Road westbound to BUS 51.

Crews will be preforming overlay repairs on the bridge during the closure.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central Region:

Follow on Twitter: @WisDOTNorthCent

Visit the region’s 511 website: https://projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central/

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.

Like this: Like Loading...