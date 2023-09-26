WAUSAU — The 2022–2023 Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has been named. The Board of Directors represents the entire membership of the Chamber and the Wausau Region’s business community. Their duty is to set the long-term vision of the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce in response to members’ needs.

The 2023–2024 Board of Directors began in their roles on September 1, 2023.

Officers (Officer term expires August 31, 2024):

Chairperson: Owen Jones, Tommy Dock Products LLC

Chairperson Elect: Jeffrey Wicklander, Aspirus

Treasurer/Secretary: Laura Huggins, Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I.

Immediate Past Chairperson: Nicole Williams, QPS Employment Group

President/CEO: David Eckmann, Ed.D., IOM, Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce

Director at Large: Charlotte Skinner Rickert, Granite Peak Ski Area

Director at Large: Sean Wright, Performing Arts Foundation Inc

Directors:

Dr. Darren Ackley, Northcentral Technical College

Gerard Klein, City-County IT Commission

Heidi Fischer, Partnership for Progressive Agriculture Inc

Greg Fisher, Granite Peak Ski Area

Keith Hilts, Wausau School District

Lance Leonhard, Marathon County

Steven Lipowski, Ruder Ware LLSC

Thomas Myrin, US Bank

Chris Pfender, Intercity State Bank

Carrie Strobel, Greenheck

Denis Tan, Schooley Mitchell

Ozalle Toms, UW-Stevens Point at Wausau

Kimm Weber, MCDEVCO Inc

The Chamber thanks Ted Fox of Ameriprise Financial – Wausau – Cornerstone Advisors, whose term ended on August 31, 2023 for serving on the Board of Directors.

