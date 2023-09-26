WAUSAU — The 2022–2023 Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has been named. The Board of Directors represents the entire membership of the Chamber and the Wausau Region’s business community. Their duty is to set the long-term vision of the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce in response to members’ needs.
The 2023–2024 Board of Directors began in their roles on September 1, 2023.
Officers (Officer term expires August 31, 2024):
Chairperson: Owen Jones, Tommy Dock Products LLC
Chairperson Elect: Jeffrey Wicklander, Aspirus
Treasurer/Secretary: Laura Huggins, Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I.
Immediate Past Chairperson: Nicole Williams, QPS Employment Group
President/CEO: David Eckmann, Ed.D., IOM, Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce
Director at Large: Charlotte Skinner Rickert, Granite Peak Ski Area
Director at Large: Sean Wright, Performing Arts Foundation Inc
Directors:
Dr. Darren Ackley, Northcentral Technical College
Gerard Klein, City-County IT Commission
Heidi Fischer, Partnership for Progressive Agriculture Inc
Greg Fisher, Granite Peak Ski Area
Keith Hilts, Wausau School District
Lance Leonhard, Marathon County
Steven Lipowski, Ruder Ware LLSC
Thomas Myrin, US Bank
Chris Pfender, Intercity State Bank
Carrie Strobel, Greenheck
Denis Tan, Schooley Mitchell
Ozalle Toms, UW-Stevens Point at Wausau
Kimm Weber, MCDEVCO Inc
The Chamber thanks Ted Fox of Ameriprise Financial – Wausau – Cornerstone Advisors, whose term ended on August 31, 2023 for serving on the Board of Directors.