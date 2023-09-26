Prevail Bank recently donated $1,500 to various school districts, United Way organizations, and Meals in a Backpack programs in nine central Wisconsin counties to support children who don’t have all the supplies or nourishment they need to be successful in school, Prevail Bank announced recently. An additional $750 was used to buy school supplies.

“Prevail Bank is very proud to contribute to the well-being of our local children,” said Nathan Quinnell, Prevail Bank president. “We want to ensure no child is hungry and that they have all the materials needed to be successful in school.”

The U.S. Census Bureau (American Community Survey 2022) and the Annie E. Casey Foundation estimates 13.4 percent of the children in Wisconsin live in households below the poverty level.

Like this: Like Loading...