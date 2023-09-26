The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is now offering an accredited certified professional recovery coach training program as an online course through Continuing Education.

The International Center for Addiction and Recover Education provides the program, which is approved through the National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coaches. UW-Stevens Point Continuing Education is now taking registration for this online program, with a discounted rate for UW-Stevens Point alumni.

The CRPC course is a supplement to the basic health and wellness program certificate offered by Continuing Education, offering in-depth training on the neuroscience behind recovery. Board certified coaches must obtain 30 hours of continuing education every two years to retain their certification. This course provides 40 hours toward that goal and offers coaches the option to add a recovery coach specialty to their health and wellness practice.

CPRC training is accredited by the International Coaching Federation, the gold standard in the professional coaching world, which makes recovery coaching billable through insurance.

