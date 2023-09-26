STEVENS POINT – A series of lectures about the sustainability and resilience issues facing Wisconsin communities will be offered through the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point this academic year.

Offered free of charge, the Sustainable and Resilient Communities series is open to the public and those interested in urban planning, climate resilience, natural resource management and energy policy.

The kick-off event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Portage County Public Library Pinery Room. A lecture on “Resilience Planning and Public Policy” will be led by Marissa Aho, director of the Executive Climate Office in King County, Washington. The event will also be livestreamed.

The lecture will focus on frameworks that can be applied to prioritize climate action and climate equity for any community. Aho will explore lessons learned to increase preparedness, mitigation, adaptation and recovery to climate change and other major events, prioritizing the most vulnerable people, places and systems.

Additional lectures will be held in spring of 2024. To learn more or find the livestream, go to www.uwsp.edu/cols/events/sustainable-and-resilient-communities.

