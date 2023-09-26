Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Kyle Mesunas and Rhylee Fuhrman announce the birth of their daughter Delilah Kate, born at 4:45 p.m. Sept. 20, 2023. Delilah weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Thomas and Stacy Niksich announce the birth of their daughter Madelyn Marie, born Sept. 19, 2023. Madelyn weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces.

Dustin Elsholtz and Lindsay Washburn announce the birth of their daughter Delilah Olivia, born at 9:26 a.m. Sept. 13, 2023. Delilah weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

Matthew and Morgan Donnelly announce the birth of their daughter Carly Marie, born at 6:27 p.m. Sept. 22, 2023. Carly weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Matthew and Wendy Schumacher announce the birth of their daughter Mia Ann, born at 4:43 p.m. Sept. 22, 2023. Mia weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Clifford Hayes and McKenzie Chagala announce the birth of their son Demetrius Clifford, born at 1:49 p.m. Sept. 22, 2023. Demetrius weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces.

London and Liana Franklin announce the birth of their son Miles Lee, born at 11:08 a.m. Sept. 21, 2023. Miles weighed 10 pounds, 1 ounce.

Jess and Sadie Leu announce the birth of their son Van Douglas, born at 5:02 a.m. Sept. 24, 2023. Van weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

