One person died and two people are hospitalized following a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday.

Police say speed and drugs are considered factors in the crash. The man behind the wheel was allegedly driving at a speed of more than 100 mph when he lost control on a bridge, veered off the roadway and rolled several times. All three people inside were thrown from the vehicle.

The crash was reported at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 on Oriole Drive in the town of Medford. Taylor County Sheriff’s deputies and rescue crews were called to the scene, where a woman was pronounced dead.

Both men, including the driver, were flown by medical helicopter to a hospital, where they are being treated for significant injuries. Their current condition is unclear as of Wednesday morning.

An investigation is underway. Names are being withheld pending notification of relatives.

