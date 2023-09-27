WAUSAU – Blossom of Lights returns to Monk Botanical Gardens this year with even more lights, displays, sculptures and theme nights than last year.

You can experience this nature-illuminated event every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from Oct. 5 through Nov. 1 as you stroll along lighted paths that weave through the gardens, Wildflower Woods and a rainbow tunnel.

Blossom of Lights, at 1800 N. First Ave. in Wausau, also features special theme nights. You can visit during the special Late Night event and/or Music & Lights, bring your favorite leashed pet to the Pet Friendly Evening, or visit for special Halloween treats and activities.

Local food trucks and vendors will offer shirts, food, hot drinks and other refreshments in the Potager and Kitchen Garden. The vendor schedule is available online at www.BlossomofLights.org.

Guests purchase admission tickets in advance and online for a specific time. When selecting a date and time, plan to arrive within your chosen 15-minute time block. Tickets are $12 per person or $48 per family group of four to six people. (If your family includes more than six people, you can buy individual tickets for the remainder of your group.) Children ages 2 and younger are free. Purchase your tickets at www.BlossomOfLights.org.

Blossom of Lights also will include a special Day of the Dead celebration from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, featuring live mariachi music, sugar skull painting and an ofrenda. Attend in costume (appropriate – not Halloween) for $1 off your admission. Traditional Day of the Dead costumes include face painting to resemble skulls, fancy floral dresses, fancy suits and floral accessories. Tickets for Day of the Dead must be purchased on-site at the event. Local Hmong and Hispanic food vendors will have food samples and food for sale.

You also will not want to miss voting for your favorite scarecrow from Scarecrows on Parade, found in the Kitchen Garden. With special categories for child, youth, adult, and business or organization, there is sure to be a parade of fun. Interested in building a scarecrow? Registration ends at 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Learn more about the contest and sign up at www.BlossomofLights.org.

Contact Monk Botanical Gardens with any questions at info@monkgardens.org or 715-261-6309.

