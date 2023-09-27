Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Hezekiah Mletzko scored the game’s only goal nine minutes into the second half to lift the D.C. Everest boys soccer team to a 1-0 win over Wisconsin Rapids in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Tuesday night at Lincoln High School.

Evan Peak assisted on the goal as the Evergreens were able to withstand an offensive onslaught by Wisconsin Rapids, which fired 12 shots on goal compared to Everest’s two.

Everest goalkeeper Aissen Witter saved all 12 shots he saw to finish off the shutout.

D.C. Everest remains undefeated in the Wisconsin Valley Conference at 5-0 and improves to 9-4 overall. Wisconsin Rapids is now 9-5-1 and 4-2 in conference play.

D.C. Everest plays at Marshfield on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

