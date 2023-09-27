Wausau Pilot & Review

A 17-year-old Marshfield High School student died Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Auburndale, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Deparrtment.

The victim has been identified as Sophia Smrz, of Junction City. Smrz had just begun her senior year at Marshfield High and was a skilled swimmer and academic, according to her obituary.

Police responded to the crash at about 5:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of County Hwy. Y and Shady Road. A preliminary investigation shows Smrz was driving west on County Hwy. Y when she crashed into a northbound vehicle driven by Jason Peterson, 46.

Peterson, of Arpin, was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, the severity of which has not been specified. Smrz died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

