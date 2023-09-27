Wausau Pilot & Review

I know what you’re thinking, how does a dog as good lookin’ as me end up in a shelter, right? Well to tell you the truth I’ve been in and out of shelters before so this ain’t my first rodeo and this certainly isn’t what I wanted for my life. My name is Tank but you can call me Goobie, Rocky or Big Homie, too. I’m a man of many talents and all I want is a forever with someone like you. I’m loyal to those I love and can be protective, too. I would prefer not to share my home or my people with other dogs. I would be happiest and most fulfilled in an adult only home as children make me uncomfortable and I’d like to not be placed in situations where I don’t know how to act. You’ll know I love you when I bring my favorite stuffy to greet you. Let’s take the next step toward falling in love!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

