Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Brian Barnetzke

Brian Barnetzke, 65 of Eagan, Minnesota, died Wednesday September 20, at United Hospital, St. Paul Minnesota.

Brian was born July, 22 1958 in Wausau to the late Roger and Elaine (Berens) Barnetzke.



From the earliest age, Brian’s passion for Polka music was evident, handed down from his father Roger who for

many years played with the Jerry Goetsch Orchestra and the Nu-Tones band. Brian was never far away with his tape recorder.



Brian, Mark Heinz and Jeff Heinz started their first band in 1969 (The Jolly Cracker Jacks) and made one of their

first public appearance as a guest band on the popular Jerry Goetsch Polka TV Show.



Brian graduated from Wausau West High School in 1976, and was a member of the very talented Band Boys Orchestra.

He also played many years with the Jolly Gentlemen Orchestra, Pat Zoromski and the Boys from Polonia , then in more recent years filled in with many bands throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota, playing a variety of instruments including trumpet, piano, accordian trombone and drums. Brian later recorded two solo albums where he played all of the instruments on the tracks.



Brian graduated from UW-Steven Point in 1980 with a degree in music, and taught music at Rhinelander High School

before settling into a long career in the airline Industry with Republic, Northwest and Delta Airlines until retiring in 2022.

Brian’s other passion was spending time at his cabin at Somo Lake. Sadly, his vision of spending signficant time there was cut short. Brian was always ready for a good laugh and enjoyed life to the fullest. His witty and carefree sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Survivors include two brothers, Bob (Pam) Barnetzke of Tomahawk, and Tom (Lorrie) Barnetzke of Wausau along with nephews & nieces Matty Barnetzke, Mitch Barnetzke, Brandon Barnetzke, Brett Barnetzke, Zachary (Katelyn) Barnetzke, Emily (Taylor) Reinhardt and Katie (Cole) Loetscher.



Visitation will be on Thursday October 5th at Helke’s Funeral Home, Wausau, WI from 10am-1-pm. Burial with a short service will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, followed by a celebration of life gathering at Richard’s Supper Club from 1pm-5pm.

Arleen Evjue

Arleen Ringle Evjue was born on May 11, 1925, in Wausau WI to Leander and Adele Ringle. She passed away on Tuesday September 26, 2023, at Rennes Health and Rehab in Wausau. There was nothing more important to Arleen than her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many dogs. There was never an animal she didn’t love.

Arleen was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Wausau, WI. She was proud of being a member of St Paul’s UCC and was an organist there for over thirty-five years. She was very active in the church and served on many committees as well as directing the Youth and Adult Choirs.

Arleen graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Occupational Therapy. She worked for many years at Marathon County Health Care Center.

After college, she married Douglas Evjue and lived in Madison before moving back to Wausau. They had four children, Thomas (Stephanie) Evjue, Robert (Karen) Evjue, Lynn (Fredrick) Cupelli and Catherine (Lynn M.) Taschler.

Arleen was preceded in death by her parents Leander and Adele Ringle, brothers Carl Berger and Ray Ringle, her son Robert Evjue, daughters in law Stephanie and Karen Evjue as well as her former husband, Douglas Evjue.

Arleen is survived by her son Thomas and her two daughters Lynn and Cathy, grandchildren Beth (Josh) Peterson, Robert (Michelle) Evjue, John (Christy) Evjue, Xandy (Mark Roeder) Lehmann, Ralph (Sheena) Cupelli, Joel Cupelli, Anne (Monica) Cupelli, Andrew Taschler, Katie (Adam) Hall and Laurie (Alex) Garske. Great Grandchildren are Adele and Emmett Peterson, Derek, Elena, and Ethan Evjue, Riley and Gavin Lehmann, Fredrick M. Cupelli, Tanner and Carter Hall, and Max Garske. She is also survived by Mary Petersen who was her very best friend.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday October 2, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ 426 Washington Street, Wausau. Rev. Nancy Johnson Russell will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the hour of Service at the church. A private graveside burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery the following day.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Rennes Health and Rehab Center in Weston, and Interim Hospice for their compassion and support. The family would also like to thank Christopher Ewan, Visitation Minister of St. Paul’s UCC for the time spent with Arleen and family members.

Memorials may be sent in Arleen’s name to St. Paul’s UCC and the Humane Society of Marathon County.

Ann M. Seubert

Ann M. Seubert, 88, Marathon passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born January 20, 1935 in the town of Cleveland, daughter of the late Howard and Evelyn (Weisman) Austin. On September 1, 1958 she married James “Jim” Seubert at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder. He survives.

Ann was a proud homemaker, wife and supportive mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Jim and Ann farmed in the town of Marathon for many years.

Some of her favorite pastimes included baking, reading, playing cards and bowling. She was known for her love of cats and her outstanding skills at baking. Ann truly cherished all the love from her family but most special to her were the visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, James “Jim” Seubert, Marathon, her children, Steven (Pam) Seubert, Marathon, Karen (Brian) LeBlanc, Marathon, Susan (David) Mleziva, Nampa, ID, Jane (Dan) Knauf, Sun Prairie, William (Stasia) Seubert, Edgar, Carla (Dale Brom) Roth, Wausau and Roger (Ann) Seubert, Marathon, 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings, Joseph (Janice) Austin, Wisconsin Rapids, John Austin, Wisconsin Rapids, Leonard (Pat) Austin, Edgar and Richard (Jane) Austin, Auburndale, her sisters, Grace Martin, Kimberly, Marion “Cookie” (James) Theuer, Marshfield, Kay Raleigh, Stratford and Dorothy (Allen) Brod, Mosinee and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by an infant daughter Alice Seubert, one sister, Carol Austin, one brother, Francis Austin, a sister-in-law, Donna Austin and two brothers-in-law, Louis Martin and Dale Raleigh.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 30, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Ann’s name. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Peggy Lu Horne

Peggy Lu (Hodges) Horne went home to her Lord and Savior peacefully on September 20th, 2023 at the age of 86. She was born in Sherman, Texas on May 1, 1937 to Faye Dewitt Hodges and Lora Mae (Wilson) Hodges. They moved to Artesia, New Mexico early in her life and she graduated high school there in 1955. She went on to study at Wayland Baptist College in Texas before being employed as a civilian with a top secret clearance by the US military in Fairbanks, Alaska.

She married Thomas Horne on January 2, 1978 and they became longtime residents of Rhinelander, WI while she worked for the Department of Social Services for eighteen years. Upon retirement they wintered at Trophy Gardens in Alamo, Texas for seventeen wonderful years.

A faithful woman, Peggy loved the Lord and attended church whenever and wherever she could. An avid (and vocal) Badger, Brewer, and Packer fan, she rarely missed a game. Music soothed her heart and soul, especially listening to Tom’s live bands throughout the years. One of her favorite songs was the classic hymn “The Old Rugged Cross.”

Peggy is survived by her husband Thomas Horne of Wausau; her two sons and their wives, Gary & Sarah Hopkins of Oshkosh, and Phil & Corinne Hopkins of Weston; and five grandchildren. She is also survived by her step children Linda Thomas of Wausau, Jeff Horne of Mission, TX, Michael Horne of Green Bay; three step grandchildren; and two step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, DeWayne Lee Hodges.

The family would like to thank Pride TLC Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice for their amazing care and kindness.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at John J Buettgen Funeral Home located at 948 Grand Ave, Schofield, WI on Saturday, October 7th. Visitation from 10-11:30 am, service at 11:30 am. Condolences can be sent to Thomas Horne at 7805 Birch Street #52, Schofield, WI 54476.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Daniel J. Oberst

Daniel James Oberst, age 72 passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the Benedictine Rehab Facility, Wausau, WI after a courageous battle with Lung Cancer.

Daniel was born on January 2, 1951, in Bessemer, MI to Ernest and Betty J (Hansen) Oberst. His birth certificate actually said he was born on the “Side of the road on US 2, Bessemer MI”. Which was always a running joke in our family. Daniel was a graduate of AD Johnston High School in Bessemer MI Class of 1969. He attended Gogebic Community College where he obtained his Associates Degree in Mechanics. Daniel met, fell in love, and married the love of his life, the former Virginia M Pedrin on April 7, 1973. Together they raised their two children, Dawn and Shawn. Daniel worked in various places and but the majority of his life he worked for the City of Wakefield from which he retired.

Daniel enjoyed working on or just tinkering with anything that had a motor. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed hoisting a cup of coffee with his coffee crew. He also loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles in his spare time. In his younger years, Daniel played hockey in Ramsay. He was in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War from 1969-1971. He was a member of the Wakefield Legion Geroux Post 11. His amazing courage, strength and love will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Daniel is survived by his children, Dawn (Shane) Buchkowski and Shawn Oberst. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Shane II & Dana (Mason Baker) Buchkowski, Michael Vandenberg, Paige Hornby (step-granddaughter) and Drake Oberst; two brothers Adolph (Elaine) Oberst of Kimberly, ID and Dennis (Coretta) Oberst of Gillette, WY; sister-in-law – Karen Oberst Port St Lucie, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Betty J Oberst, the love of his life, Virginia M Oberst, his sister Darlene Rychecky and brother Lawrence “Teddy” Oberst.

Funeral services for Daniel James Oberst will be Saturday, October 7, 2023, 11:00am at All Saints Lutheran Church, 1202 Putnam Street in Wakefield, MI. A lunch will follow the service at the church.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be made at MWCS.WS

Morva J. Bishop

Morva J. Bishop, 95, of Merrill, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill. She was born June 1, 1928, in Abrams, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Rudolph and Barbara ‘Florence’ Bergner.



Morva was a very kind-hearted lady who strongly believed in The Lord. She was baptized as a Lutheran and attended Faith Lutheran Church in Merrill faithfully each week. Her faith was an important part of her life.

Morva was an excellent cook and baker, delighting her family with delicious meals and treats. She was also a talented seamstress, creating beautiful garments with her skills.



After graduating from Pulaski High School in Wisconsin, Morva dedicated her life to being a loving wife and mother. She had seven children: Joseph, Wendy Bishop, Kay Severt (Greg), Jeri Robl (Tony), Beck Bolf (Mike), Todd Bishop (Mandy), and Connie Bishop. Sadly, Joseph passed away shortly after birth.

In 2003, Morva’s beloved husband, Harold, passed away. They had been married for 55 years, and Morva took her marriage vows seriously, caring for Harold at home for 25 years after he had a stroke. During this time, she also managed and kept Harold’s Bishop’s Carpets business thriving.



Morva was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Barbara Bergner; and her brothers, Eldred and Neal. She leaves a legacy of love and dedication to her family.



Morva will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but her memory will live on in their hearts. May she rest in eternal peace.

A memorial service for Morva J. Bishop will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. The Rev. Donald Love will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 A.M. that morning. The burial will take place at a later date at Faith Lutheran Cemetery – North, Village of Maine, Marathon County.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com

