Village and town of Weston residents can drop off large items for disposal this fall beginning Oct. 5, officials said.

Non-metal items, furniture, carpeting, scrap lumber, mattresses and glass windows will be accepted. Only residents who pay the annual refuse and recycling service fee on their residential tax bills are eligible. If you are unsure if your property qualifies, call 715-241-2607.

Drop off details:

Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8-4

Friday, Oct. 6 from 8-4

Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8-2

Located at Waste Management, 5509 Fuller St., Weston

Address verification required

