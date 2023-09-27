By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments:

Large Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kimberly(9)5-0941
2. Kettle Moraine(1)6-0852
3. Muskego6-0773
4. Waunakee6-0734
5. Franklin6-0645
6. Sussex Hamilton6-0496
7. Mukwonago5-1387
8. Verona5-11810
9. Middleton5-1139
10. Mount Horeb1Barneveld6-012NR

Others receiving votes: Neenah 7. Appleton North 7. Badger 4. Stevens Point 3. New Richmond 3. Kaukauna 2. Racine Case 1.

Medium Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Columbus(7)6-0961
2. Port Washington(3)6-0912
3. Lodi6-0733
4. Two Rivers6-0604
5. Plymouth6-0575
6. Catholic Memorial4-2456
7. Notre Dame5-1327
8. Baldwin-Woodville5-1158
9. Kewaunee6-0149
10. Appleton Xavier5-11310

Others receiving votes: Winnebago Lutheran 10. Platteville 9. Luxemburg-Casco 6. Brodhead/Juda 6. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6. Southern Door 5. Ellsworth 5. Rice Lake 3. Westby 2. Wisconsin Lutheran 1. Racine St. Catherine’s 1.

Small Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic(6)6-0871
2. St. Mary’s Springs(3)6-0862
3. Cashton6-0753
4. Aquinas(1)5-1695
5. Marshall6-0546
6. Edgar5-1497
7. Bangor5-1424
8. Pepin8Alma6-0338
9. Auburndale6-0199
10. Boyceville6-010NR

Others receiving votes: Weyauwega-Fremont 7. Spring Valley 6. Darlington 4. Lancaster 4. Colby 3. Mondovi 2.