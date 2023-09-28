Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday in the town of Marathon, sheriff’s officials said.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 near the intersection of County Road B and Four Mile road. Emergency scanner traffic shows a 911 caller reported seeing a vehicle on fire in the ditch, prompting a response from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, SAFER Fire and EMS and Wisconsin Public Service.

The Medical Examiner’s office also assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.

The identity of the driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

