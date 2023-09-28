WAUSAU – For Japanese-Americans interned during World War II, playing baseball inside of America’s internment camps brought a sense of normalcy in difficult times and helped create and strengthen social connections.

A new documentary details that experience and includes the stories of several central Wisconsin residents formerly incarcerated in camps during the war. At 10 a.m. Sept. 29, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes baseball historian Kerry Yo Nakagawa and documentarian Yuriko Gamo Romer for a discussion on the new film, “Baseball Behind Barbed Wire Fences,” which was screened this week in Wausau.

