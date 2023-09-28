There’s no denying it now: Fall is officially here, in all its colorful glory. This is the season to savor the flavors of cranberry and apple, both of which are found in this week’s cocktail. The Fall Long Island Iced Tea is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Fall Long Island Iced Tea

1/2 oz. Triple sec

1/2 oz. Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

1/2 oz. Gin

1/2 oz. Apple vodka

4 oz. Cranberry/Apple juice

Cherries, for garnish

To create this drink, fill a highball glass with. ice. Mix the liquids in a shaker, the pour into the prepared glass. Garnish with cherries and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.