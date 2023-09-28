James Dadabo

WESTON – Eight D.C. Everest Senior High School seniors were recently recognized for their exceptional academic promise by the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program, the D.C. Everest Area School District announced today.

Andrue Dettman

The students were selected after an arduous selection process that began in 2022 when more than 1.3 million juniors across the nation entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test.

Three seniors — James Dadabo, Andrue Dettman and Ava Kumar — were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists by the program.

Ava Kumar

The semifinalist pool represents less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors and includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. Finalists will be announced in February and the 2024 National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July.

Five seniors — David Isham, Grace Jelen, Anson Jiang, Wesley Palmer and Tommy Yothsackda — were named commended students by the program. Roughly 34,000 students across the nation earned the commended student recognition this year for their outstanding potential for academic success.

