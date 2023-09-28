WAUSAU – The family friendly Financial Wellness Conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Northcentral Technical College/Center for Health Services, 1000 W. Campus Drive, Wausau.

The conference offers classes for children 6 years of age and older, as well as adults. Malcolm Whittum of the nonprofit All-Stars Under the Stars will be the keynote speaker.

Registration and continental breakfast begin at 8 a.m., with the program running from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The conference features 12 classroom workshops for adults, including How to Read Your Credit Report and Improve Your Credit Score; Budgeting Basics; Estate Planning – Why This is Important for You; and How to Maximize Your Social Security Benefits.

The conference also features:

· Free childcare for children older than 2 (call to reserve space)

· Continental breakfast and lunch

· A free copy of each participant’s credit report with credit score

· The opportunity to meet one-on-one with a credit expert

· Door prizes throughout the day

Advance registration is $2 for adults and free for youths between the ages of 6 and 18.

Registration at the door is $4 for adults and free for youths between the ages of 6 and 18. Scholarships are available. Registration is open through Oct. 14; register by Oct. 6 to guarantee breakfast and lunch.

For more information and to register

· Call the Wausau Community Development Office at 715-261-6682

· Call Richard Entenmann of Asset Builders at 608-663-6332 or send email to info@assetbuilders.org

· Visit tinyurl.com/bdfbhbpb

