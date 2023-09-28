WAUSAU – North Central Health Care announced this week Dr. Waqas Yasin will serve as the organization’s interim medical director.

Waqas Yasin

Yasin will provide oversight for the NCHC Adult and Youth Behavioral Health Hospitals, Lakeside Recovery, and Intensive Outpatient programming through NCHC Outpatient Services.

“Dr. Yasin is unwavering in his dedication to upholding the utmost standards of patient care and delivering the highest levels of service excellence at North Central Health Care. We are extremely happy that he has accepted this leadership position and look forward to his collaboration with our acute care services director and senior leadership team,” said Gary Olsen, executive director of NCHC.

Yasin holds a degree from Liaquat National Medical College, University of Karachi in Pakistan and completed his psychiatry residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin Northeastern (NEW) Residency Program.

