WESTON – The D.C. Everest volleyball team maintained its second-place spot in the Wisconsin Valley Conference with a 3-0 sweep of Stevens Point on Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.

The Evergreens rolled to a 25-15, 25-13, 25-12 win, improving to 6-1 in the WVC. Stevens Point falls to 3-4.

Ryden Lehrke had nine kills and nine digs, Reilley Rajek had 16 digs, and Sidney Geiss had 18 assists to lead the way for D.C. Everest.

Everest finished with 11 service aces and did not have an error in 74 serve attempts.

Lyndsie Truitt added eight kills and Sammy Johnson had 13 assists for the Evergreens.

D.C. Everest is back in action next Thursday, Oct. 5, at Merrill.

