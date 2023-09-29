Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Trevor Meyer scored twice in an 11-minute span to lead the Marshfield boys soccer team to a come-from-behind 2-1 win over first-place D.C. Everest in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Thursday night at Marshfield High School.

D.C. Everest scored early as Evan Peak had a goal in the 12th minute before Marshfield responded.

Meyer scored in the 34th minute to knot the game up at 1-1 heading into halftime. Five minutes into the second half, Meyer scored again and the Tigers were able to hold on the rest of the way to send D.C. Everest to its first conference loss.

Marshfield is now 4-8-1 overall and 2-3-1 in the WVC, while D.C. Everest drops to 9-5 and 5-1 in the conference, but remains one game ahead of Wisconsin Rapids for first place.

Aissen Witter had seven saves in goal for D.C. Everest.

D.C. Everest is back in action Saturday with a nonconference game at Appleton West.

