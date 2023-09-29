Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my strong support for Congressman Tom Tiffany’s recent Sanctuary City Amendment. In a time when the issue of immigration is a subject of national debate, I believe that Congressman Tiffany’s amendment strikes a balanced and commonsense approach that benefits our communities and upholds the rule of law.

The Sanctuary City Amendment proposed by Congressman Tiffany aims to ensure that state and local law enforcement agencies cooperate with federal immigration authorities. It seeks to prevent the creation of sanctuary policies that impede federal immigration enforcement efforts. This amendment is not about targeting law-abiding immigrants; rather, it focuses on addressing concerns related to public safety and the enforcement of immigration laws.

One of the primary reasons for supporting this amendment is its emphasis on ensuring that dangerous criminals do not evade deportation by hiding in sanctuary cities. By allowing federal authorities to work in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, we can identify and apprehend individuals who pose a threat to our communities, regardless of their immigration status. This approach promotes safety and security for all residents.

Furthermore, the Sanctuary City Amendment encourages the responsible use of federal funds. It ensures that cities and localities receiving federal grants comply with immigration law, which is a reasonable expectation for any entity receiving federal support. By doing so, we can ensure that taxpayer dollars are being used efficiently and effectively while maintaining the integrity of our immigration system.

Congressman Tiffany’s amendment is a testament to his commitment to law and order, as well as to the protection of American communities. It encourages cooperation between federal and local authorities, promoting a safer environment for everyone. It also reinforces the idea that immigration should be based on lawful processes, ensuring that those who follow the rules are not unfairly disadvantaged.

I believe that Congressman Tiffany’s Sanctuary City Amendment deserves our support as it promotes public safety, responsible governance, and adherence to the law. It is a measured response to the complex issue of immigration enforcement in our country. I urge our elected officials to rally behind this amendment, recognizing its potential to make our communities safer and more secure for all residents.

Sincerely,

Jessica Ellis, Wausau

