PREP FOOTBALL=
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 54, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 8
Algoma 54, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 36
Alma-Pepin 43, Melrose-Mindoro 6
Almond-Bancroft 59, Wild Rose 24
Amherst 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 36
Aquinas 56, Arcadia 0
Auburndale 34, Abbotsford 31
Badger 27, Elkhorn Area 17
Baldwin-Woodville 35, Prescott 7
Bangor 48, Ithaca 0
Baraboo 24, Reedsburg Area 0
Bay Port 56, Ashwaubenon 0
Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 36, Pecatonica 32
Berlin 48, Waupun 6
Blair-Taylor 32, Cochrane-Fountain City 16
Bloomer 46, Barron 7
Bonduel 14, Mishicot 0
Boyceville 50, Clear Lake 7
Brillion 21, Chilton 14
Brodhead 42, Adams-Friendship 21
Brookfield Academy 41, Saint Francis 17
Brookfield Central 21, Brookfield East 19
Brown Deer 26, Shoreland Lutheran 19
Bruce 53, Cornell 6
Burlington 28, Beloit Memorial 27
Cadott 16, Spring Valley 8
Cambria-Friesland 24, Pardeeville 20
Cambridge 44, Marshall 22
Cameron 23, Spooner 14
Campbellsport 31, Laconia 6
Cashton 46, New Lisbon 6
Catholic Central 14, Kenosha Christian Life 0
Catholic Memorial 49, Pius XI Catholic 6
Cedar Grove-Belgium 14, Oostburg 10
Cedarburg 42, West Bend East 7
Clayton 36, Flambeau 8
Colby 35, Marathon 0
Coleman 42, Tomahawk 14
Crandon def. Northland Pines, forfeit
Darlington 23, Cuba City 7
De Pere 35, Green Bay Preble 7
De Soto 50, Kickapoo 14
DeForest 56, Fort Atkinson 18
Durand-Arkansaw 22, Fall Creek 14, OT
Eau Claire Memorial 35, Superior 9
Edgar 36, Pittsville 0
Edgewood 14, Turner 4
Elcho/White Lake 46, Bessemer, Mich. 20
Eleva-Strum 16, Augusta 8
Ellsworth 46, Osceola 0
Elmwood-Plum City 24, Turtle Lake 20
Evansville 42, Whitewater 0
Fennimore def. Parkview, forfeit
Florence 36, Three Lakes 32
Fond du Lac 42, Oshkosh North 21
Franklin 42, Racine Horlick 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 27, Altoona 14
Gilman 53, Alma Center Lincoln 0
Glenwood City 26, Colfax 12
Grafton 50, Cudahy 0
Grantsburg 35, Webster 0
Green Bay West 41, Green Bay East 28
Greendale 42, Greenfield 28
Hamilton 41, Germantown 14
Hartford 53, West Bend West 21
Hayward 20, Merrill 0
Highland 31, Iowa-Grant 8
Hilbert 22, Ozaukee 15
Homestead 40, Whitefish Bay 14
Horicon 57, Markesan 8
Hortonville 14, D.C. Everest 12
Hudson 44, Eau Claire North 14
Hurley 28, Unity 20
Iola-Scandinavia 42, Rosholt 0
Ironwood, Mich. 38, South Shore 2
Jefferson 9, Delavan-Darien 6
Johnson Creek 42, Fall River/Rio 14
Kaukauna 7, Appleton North 0
Kenosha Indian Trail 38, Kenosha Bradford 14
Kenosha St Joseph 69, Living Word Lutheran 7
Kenosha Tremper 35, Racine Park 33
Kettle Moraine 38, Waukesha North 3
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 42, Sheboygan Falls 14
Kewaskum 49, Ripon 0
Kewaunee 56, Sturgeon Bay 8
Kiel 42, Kohler 19
Kimberly 21, Neenah 0
La Crosse Central 22, Holmen 14
Ladysmith def. Rib Lake/Prentice, forfeit
Lake Country Lutheran 23, Racine St. Catherine’s 20
Lakeside Lutheran 53, Lake Mills 36
Lancaster 35, River Valley 6
Laona-Wabeno 68, Niagara 34
Lena 38, Gibraltar 18
Lodi 28, Columbus 0
Lourdes Academy 42, Deerfield 14
Loyal 42, Assumption 6
Luther 61, Necedah 8
Madison Memorial 47, Madison West 6
Manawa 22, Shiocton 21
Manitowoc Lutheran 16, Random Lake 6
Marquette University 70, West Allis Central 0
Marshfield 6, Wisconsin Rapids 0
Martin Luther 49, University School of Milwaukee 14
Mayville 60, North Fond du Lac 6
McFarland 28, Crivitz 21
McFarland def. East Troy, forfeit
Medford Area 40, Rhinelander 8
Menomonee Falls 42, West Allis Hale 20
Middleton 35, Janesville Parker 21
Milw. Washington 36, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 14
Milwaukee Reagan 44, Milwaukee Hamilton 32
Mineral Point 35, Belleville 0
Mondovi 31, Elk Mound 13
Monona Grove 42, Sauk Prairie 21
Monroe 47, Edgerton 6
Mosinee 35, Antigo 0
Mount Horeb 60, Watertown 41
Mukwonago 28, Oconomowoc 21
Muskego 41, Arrowhead 26
Neillsville 27, Osseo-Fairchild 6
New Berlin Eisenhower def. Milwaukee Lutheran, forfeit
New Berlin West 21, Pewaukee 7
New Glarus def. Big Foot, forfeit
New Holstein 18, Roncalli 13
New Richmond 35, Menomonie 7
Nicolet 22, Slinger 10
North Crawford 24, Belmont 12
Northwestern 54, Cumberland 0
Notre Dame 42, Menasha 14
Oconto Falls 78, Clintonville 42
Onalaska 27, Sparta 0
Oshkosh West 40, Appleton East 23
Phillips 42, Northwood 12
Platteville 42, Richland Center 0
Port Edwards 55, Tri-County 14
Port Washington 35, Plymouth 7
Poynette 7, Westfield 6
Prairie du Chien 56, Dodgeville 0
Pulaski 49, Sheboygan North 26
Racine Lutheran 82, Dominican 22
Randolph 20, St. Mary 6
Reedsville 26, Howards Grove 7
Regis 38, Stanley-Boyd 24
Rice Lake 52, Somerset 18
River Falls 28, Chippewa Falls 27
River Ridge 36, Southwestern 24
Riverdale 34, Boscobel 6
Royall 61, Brookwood 36
Saint Croix Central 49, Amery 11
Sheboygan South 28, Manitowoc 21
Shell Lake 64, Luck 54
Siren 47, Frederic 0
Southern Door 46, Oconto 6
Spencer 29, Nekoosa 22
St Mary’s Springs 31, Lomira 13
St. Croix Falls 34, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Stevens Point 42, Wausau East 7
Stoughton 14, Portage 10
Stratford 34, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 21
Sun Prairie 23, Milton 14
Sun Prairie West 14, Beaver Dam 7
Thorp 52, Athens 0
Tomah 35, La Crosse Logan 29
Two Rivers 70, Valders 8
Union Grove 34, Wilmot 26
Verona 41, Madison La Follette 0
Waterford 10, Westosha Central 6
Waterloo 40, Dodgeland 14
Watertown Luther Prep 45, St Thomas More 8
Waukesha West 42, Waukesha South 7
Waunakee 48, Oregon 0
Wausau West 57, Appleton West 6
Wausaukee 50, Gillett 48
Wauwatosa West 22, Wauwatosa East 8
Wauzeka-Steuben 18, Hillsboro 14
West De Pere 49, Green Bay Southwest 0
West Salem 37, Viroqua 0
Westby 53, Black River Falls 12
Whitehall 31, Independence 8
Whitnall 34, South Milwaukee 21
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14, Omro 7
Wisconsin Dells 42, Wautoma 7
Wisconsin Lutheran 44, Shorewood 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clayton vs. Valley Christian, ccd.
Elcho/White Lake vs. Goodman-Pembine, ccd.
Owen-Withee vs. Greenwood, ccd.