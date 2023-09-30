Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – A pair of missed extra points proved costly as the D.C. Everest football team dropped a 14-12 decision to Hortonville in a Valley Football Association game Friday night at Stiehm Stadium.

Pierson MacDonald caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Logan George in the fourth quarter, but a tying two-point attempt failed and left the Evergreens two points short of pushing the game to overtime.

Blake Bangtson scored D.C. Everest’s other touchdown, on an 8-yard run in the first quarter.

Hortonville (5-2, 4-1 VFA) quarterback Broden Butzin tossed touchdown passes of 4 yards to Winston Peters and 27 yards to Colin Wendt, and Wendt converted both extra point kicks to provide the winning margin.

Complete statistics were not reported.

D.C. Everest (5-2, 3-2 VFA) plays at Wausau East next Friday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. at Thom Field.

