STEVENS POINT – Stevens Point racked up 386 rushing yards while holding Wausau East to 150 total yards and cruised to a 42-7 win in a Valley Football Association game Friday night at Goerke Field.

Braylon Smola ran for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and Izzy Moore added 177 yards and another score for the first-place Panthers (6-1, 5-0 VFA).

Wausau East’s lone touchdown came at the end of the first half when Pacey Weber hit Brady Prihoda for a 14-yard scoring pass. Weber finished 16-for-25 for 133 yards, with Caden Werth hauling in seven passes for 56 yards.

East will play host D.C. Everest for another VFA game on Oct. 6 at Thom Field.

Panthers 42, Lumberjacks 7

Wausau East 0 7 0 0 – 7

Stevens Point 7 21 7 7 – 42

First Quarter

SP – Braylon Smola 13 run (Sawyer Zuege kick).

Second Quarter

SP – Ethan Ehlinger 19 pass from Grant Chandonais (Zuege kick).

SP – Smola 2 run (Zuege kick).

SP – Chandonais 6 run (Zuege kick).

WE – Brady Prihoda 14 pass from Pacey Weber (Gannon Voegtline kick).

Third Quarter

SP – Izzy Moore 2 run (Zuege kick).

Fourth Quarter

SP – Chandonais 3 run (Zuege kick).

Team Statistics

First downs: WE 15; SP 29.

Rushing (att-yards): WE 21-24; SP 44-386.

Passing (comp-att-yards-int): WE 17-29-126-0; SP 8-9-96-0.

Total yards: WE 150; SP 482.

Fumbles (total-lost): WE 2-1; SP 2-2.

Penalties (no.-yards): WE 4-40; SP 13-146.

Individual Statistics

Rushing: WE, Ralph Pegues 5-12, Isaac Rozwadowski 2-8, Caden Werth 1-6, Jaydan Garrett 6-6, Pacey Weber 7-minus 8. SP, Braylon Smola 22-192, Izzy Moore 16-177, Grant Chandonais 4-30, Mason Dillingham 1-0, Team 1-minus 13.

Passing: WE, Weber 16-25-133-0, Jack Barthels 1-4-0-minus 7. SP, Chandonais 8-9-96-0.

Receiving: WE, Werth 7-56, Rozwadowski 4-30, Gannon Voegtline 2-18, Brady Prihoda 1-14, Jesse Napgezek 1-7, Garrett 1-1, Makray Palecek 1-0. SP, Ethan Ehlinger 3-33, Amon Konopacki 2-12, Kyle Madlena 1-26, Jaxon Stetler 1-23, Smola 1-2.

Records: Wausau East 2-5, 1-4 Valley Football Association; Stevens Point 6-1, 5-0 Valley Football Association.

