A 46-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash Friday night in Portage County, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 11:20 p.m. on County Hwy. W between First Street and County Hwy. BB in the town of Almond. Deputies arrived to discover a Harley Davidson motorcycle on its side in the eastbound lane. The driver was found about 100 feet east of the motorcycle.

Police say the driver, whose name has not been released, struck a deer and was thrown from the machine. He died at the scene.

No other passengers or vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation. An update is expected Monday.

