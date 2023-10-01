Wausau Pilot & Review

APPLETON – D.C. Everest scored three times in the first half and doubled up Appleton West 4-2 in a nonconference boys soccer game Saturday afternoon at Nienhaus Sports Complex.

After a goal by Kivi Itcha in the opening minute for the Terrors (2-13-2), Evan Peak, Anson Jiang and Jack Crowe all scored before halftime for D.C. Everest (10-5).

Brian Lorge added a goal in the 67th minute for the Evergreens before a late goal from West’s Mattia Scharcella finished the scoring.

Aissen Witter saved two shots in goal for D.C. Everest. Ken Xiong had seven saves for Appleton West.

D.C. Everest is back in action Thursday at home at D.C. Everest Middle School against Wausau West. The Wisconsin Valley Conference match begins at 7 p.m.

Evergreens 4, Terrors 2

D.C. Everest 3 1 – 4

Appleton West 1 1 – 2

First half: 1. AW, Kivi Itecha, 1’; 2. DC, Evan Peak (Tyler Goertz), 3’; 3. DC, Anson Jiang (Goertz), 7’; 4. DC, Jack Crowe, 29’.

Second half: 5. DC, Brian Lorge (Garrett Close), 67’; 6. AW, Mattia Scarcella, 79’.

Total shots: DC 14; AW 8.

Shots on goal: DC 11; AW 4.

Saves: DC, Aissen Witter 2; AW, Ken Xiong 7.

Records: D.C. Everest 10-5; Appleton West 2-13-2.

