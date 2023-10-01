Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Your Family, Workplace, Or School Can Make A Difference. Oct. 28 is Make A Difference Day. For elderly and disabled homeowners, seasonal lawn presents a significant challenge. United Way of Marathon County wants to help relieve that worry by coordinating volunteers to rake these yards. Gather your group to spend a few hours raking, bagging and hauling leaves for households across Marathon County. Contact Carly to register at channey@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5719.

Drive For Meals On Wheels. Make a difference in the life of an older adult who is either homebound or unable to make a healthy meal for themselves. The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin delivers hot meals Monday through Friday. Scheduling is flexible, and groups are encouraged to apply to share the commitment. Most routes are about 1 – 1/2 hours. Training provided. Contact the ADRC-CW to learn more at 888-486-9545 or peggy.kurth@adrc-cw.org

Do You Enjoy Yard Work? The Good News Project seeks a volunteer to commit to 10 hours per month for various duties on their grounds: including lawn mowing, keeping dock area weed free, and managing volunteers to help with weeding and mulching. Ages 18+. Contact Rouleen at 715-843-5985 or rouleen@goodnewswi.com for more information.

Become A Hospital Victim Advocate. A compassionate first point of contact for victims of violence is essential to their healing. As a hospital victim advocate, you will accompany victims at the hospital emergency room and/or police department, provide compassionate emotional support, and connect them to appropriate community resources. Must be 18+ years old; training required. For more information, contact Allie at 715-842-5663 or Allie@womenscommunity.org.

Run, Walk, Or Volunteer To Fight Hunger. Thanksgiving Day morning, runners and walkers (Strollers and pets are welcome, too.) will complete a 3-mile race to raise money for the Marathon County Hunger Coalition. Volunteer teams can help as course marshals, setting up and restocking refreshment areas, or tearing down post-race so everyone can get to their Thanksgiving festivities. Register at www.runsignup.com/unitedwayturkeytrot2023.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Children’s Winter Gear Needed. The Community Closet at the United Way of Marathon County seeks winter outerwear donations to meet the needs of local families as cold weather approaches – specifically, snow pants and coats, sizes 12 months through big kid 16-18. Drop off any donations at the United Way office, 705 S. 24th Ave, Suite 440, in Wausau, during business hours.

Art Supplies Needed. North Central Health Care Behavioral Health seeks donations for their programs: watercolor paint sets, small- and medium-sized canvases, painting paper, glue sticks, Mod Podge paste, stencils, small figurines for painting, sidewalk chalk. NCHC is also in need of volunteers. Donations can be dropped off at the volunteer office at 2400 Marshall St., Suite B. Call 715-848-4450 or email at volunteer@norcen.org with questions about donations or volunteering.

