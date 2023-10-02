Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Tyler W. Inda

Tyler Wayne Inda, Wausau, WI, passed away unexpectedly in a motor vehicle accident on September 27, 2023, at the untimely age of 38. Born on March 25, 1985, in Berlin, WI, Tyler brought light and joy into the lives of all who knew him.

Tyler’s adventurous spirit and genuine compassion touched the hearts of those around him. With a smile that could brighten even the darkest of days, he had a special way of making everyone feel loved and valued. He was a true source of inspiration to his friends and family.

Tyler’s pursuit of knowledge led him to obtain a degree in residential building, displaying his commitment to personal growth and self-improvement. His thirst for learning was evident in every conversation, as he continuously sought to expand his understanding of the world.

He had a deep appreciation for hunting, fishing, and exploring the great outdoors. His adventurous spirit was truly contagious, as he often invited others to join him on his escapades.

Tyler had a profound love for his family, cherishing the bonds he shared with them. Their unwavering support and unconditional love sustained him throughout his life’s journey. He will be forever remembered as a devoted son and father who brought immeasurable joy and happiness to his family.

Tyler is survived by his girlfriend, Anna Buchanan and their daughter, Marah Inda; parents, Ron & Dawn Inda; sister, Amanda Wade; nieces and nephew, Lepri, Ramzia, and Emontae Wade; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be especially missed by his life-long friend, Ross Gierszewski.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

To honor Tyler’s memory, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. The heartfelt ceremony will be an opportunity for family, friends, and loved ones to come together and pay their respects.

In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree somewhere special for Tyler.

Andrew D. Burgoyne

Andrew David Burgoyne, 85, passed away on the evening of September 30, 2023 at Homme Home in Wittenberg. He was born on December 20, 1937, the youngest of four boys born to Harry and Mary Burgoyne (Doerr). He attended Schofield grade school and graduated from DC Everest in 1957. He was awarded the distinction of being the 1st All State football player in DC Everest school history. He also participated in HS wrestling and qualified for the state tournament. He entered the Army after high school and served some of his time in Germany. After returning home from service, he met Gloria Laabs and a year later they married on August 24, 1963 at St. Therese, Catholic Church. They soon welcomed their first daughter, Kelly, in 1964 and two years later, their daughter, Kim.

Soon after marriage, Andy began dabbling in growing flowers and vegetables and opened Birch Gardens Greenhouse in 1964. He continued to expand his interests and business ideas and added the floral department in 1976. Together with Gloria, they owned and operated Birch Gardens Floral and Greenhouse in Schofield until retirement in 2004. Andy and Gloria then moved to Hatley. They opened Burgey’s Bloomers, a seasonal greenhouse, from 2005 to 2017.

Andy was a man of many interests and talents. As a kid he liked to raise animals of all kinds including pigs, chickens, and later chinchillas. Andy also spent many years growing ginseng and tending to his garden. Throughout their lives Andy and Gloria enjoyed traveling including trips to Japan, Hong Kong, Hawaii, and Laughlin, NV and many camping/ road trips with family around the country. He loved to dance and taught his girls how to polka. In his younger years he enjoyed couples league bowling, dart ball, hunting for goose and turkey and fishing whenever he could. He was also an avid packer fan and enjoyed watching the games on Sunday.

Andy is survived by his daughters, Kelly (Jim) Dalbec, Kim (Jeff) Plautz, both of Birnamwood. His grandchildren, Cory (Jessica) Laffin, Curtis (Brittany Lowery) Laffin, Tara (Jake) Burt, Jared (Bailee Ploeger) Plautz, Amber (Jeremy) Wheat. Great grandchildren Kaden Laffin, Gunnar Lowery, Alyssa and Jace Burt, Crimson Laffin, Charlotte Ploeger and Baby Plautz due in December. He is survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Warren and Carol Reetz, Wausau, along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria on November 15, 2020, his brothers and sisters-in-law; Robert (Bertha) Burgoyne, Elroy (Delores) Burgoyne and Lloyd (Phyliss) Burgoyne.

A memorial service will take place on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Saint Therese Parish, with Father Albert officiating. A visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will follow services at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, where Military Honors will be held.

Roger L. Klinger

Roger Lee Klinger, 73, of Athens, passed away on Friday, September 29, 2023.

He was born on November 15, 1949, in Marathon, WI, to the late LaVern and LaVerna (Hardell) Klinger.

Roger dedicated his life to farming until July of 2014. Some of his favorite pastimes were playing sheepshead, and watching old Western movies. Roger enjoyed being around family, friends and neighbors; he always had a smile on his face. He was a member of the Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department from 1975 – 2010. He was also a member of the Hamburg Maine Lions Club where he was always willing to help out at events. Roger was an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church where he volunteered his time wherever he could.

Roger is survived by his brother, Jerome (Ruthann) Klinger; his nieces and nephews, Kim (Wayne) Mackesy, Kevin Klinger, Keith (Layna) Klinger, and Kris (Carrie) Klinger; great-nephews and nieces, Dillon Mackesy (son, Hudson), Dane and Reed Klinger, Tavia and Caiden Klinger, and Hannah and Aiden Klinger.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Kenneth Klinger.

A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Hamburg with Pastor Will Ostrem officiating. A visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Susan K. Flatter

Susan K. Flatter, 69, died Thursday, September 28, 2023, at her home.

She was born June 1, 1954, in Tomahawk. A short time after birth she was adopted by Frank and Rose (Fischer) Plano. On June 27, 1981, she married Christopher Flatter at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau.

She had an infectious laugh that would light up a room. When she laughed, you couldn’t help but laugh with her. In addition to being a homemaker, organizer and all-around motivator, Sue was a swimming instructor and coach for many years at the YMCA as well as DC Everest. She enjoyed watching her daughters at swim meets and freely offered them advice on how to go faster! She loved the Plano family cottage on North Turtle Lake and had many happy memories of time spent there – many of which were in the company of her best friend, since the age of 8, Carol Cumber. Most of all, Sue loved her family deeply. She will be missed so very much!

Survivors include her husband, Chris Flatter; daughters, Sarah (Jason) Lardinois and Amanda (Erik Bendickson) Flatter; mother, Rose Plano; brothers, Franklin (JoAnn) Plano and David (Patricia) Plano; and grandkitties, grandchickens.

Besides her father, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Sally Plano.

Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service all at the Sixth Street funeral home.

Jeffery J. Scutkowski

Jeffery “Jeff” J. Scutkowski, 68, Wausau, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born December 30, 1954 in Wausau, son of the late John and Pauline (Ambroske) Scutkowski. On April 4, 1992, he married the love of his life, Jill Arndt at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Wausau.

For 43 years, Jeff worked for Graphic Packaging, until his retirement on January 1, 2017. Jeff could fix anything! His most prized possessions were duck tape and his yellow flashlight. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed gardening, deer hunting with family and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include, his wife, Jill; four children, Brian Robare, Jessica (Nick) Schires, Jordyn (Shawn) Flannery and John Scutkowski; four grandchildren, Ava, Jonah and Nolan Schires and Lochlainn Flannery; three sisters, Debbie Wilson, Julie Scutkowski and Paula (Tom) Vicker; four brothers-in-law, James Arndt, Ken (Jan) Arndt, Kurt (Dawn) Arndt and Jack Arndt; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will officiate. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Carolyn W. Miller

Carolyn “Carol” W. Miller, 75, Marathon passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 1, 2023 while under the care of ProMedica Hospice at Copperleaf Assisted Living, Marathon.

Carol was born July 13, 1948 in Humboldt, TN, daughter of the late Robert Moore and Merle Stone. On January 21, 1967 she married Patrick “Pat” Miller in Abbotsford. He preceded her in death on December 28, 2016.

For many years Carol worked at Marathon Cheese. Some of her favorite pastimes included watching movies, going out to eat and making large meals for her family.

Family was everything to Carol and she truly cherished the time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Carol enjoyed life to the fullest and proved that level on her 40th birthday when she went skydiving.

Survivors include her children, Kurt (Danielle) Miller, Georgia, David (Lori) Miller, Alabama, Brenda (Jamie) Scheel, Mosinee and Brian (Tasha) Miller, Marathon, her grandchildren, Michael, Stephanie Miller, Alyssa and Cameron Meyers, Kendall and Kyle Scheel, Christopher and Ashley and Jaden Miller and Emma Turner, her great grandchildren, Carter Scheel, Kairi Meyers, Takota Scheel, Zayne Miller and Huntley Stoltz. Carol is further survived by her sister, Betty Kauer and her brother Joseph Burrow as well as many nieces and nephews.

Andrew J. Check

Andrew “Andy” J. Check, 91, Wausau passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Wellington Place, Wausau.

He was born April 7, 1932 in Rosholt, son of the late Barney and Regina (Omernik) Check. On July 7, 1956 he married Alice Falkowski at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. She preceded him in death on September 30, 1994.

For many years Andy worked at Marathon Electric until his retirement. Some of his favorite pastimes included fishing, polka dancing and gardening.

Andy proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Survivors include his children, Randy (Kathy) Check, Rhinelander, Suzette (Mark) Peter, Wausau, Dean (Renee) Check, Ringle and Janell (Mike) Nelson, Fairplay, CO, 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, one brother, Wally (Linda) Check, Stevens Point, sister-in-law, Elaine Check, Rosholt and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Grace (Harry) Pliska, Terry (Bill) Gorski, Betty (Gene) Sullivan, Mary (Larry) Wanserski, Josephine (Joe) Pallen, Victoria Check, Thomas (Martha) Check, Hank (Evelyn) Check, Nick (Ceil) Check, Barney (Patricia) Check and Joey Check.

Carol J. Bonham

Our dear mother, Carol J. Bonham, sadly passed away on September 24, 2023 at the young age of 84. She was a wonderful mother, always there when we needed her. She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Anyone who met her always left with a smile for she made you laugh and feel loved. Her strong faith in Jehovah’s promise of a future paradise on earth is what made her endure to the end.

She was preceded in death by Husband-Willard Bonham, Daughter-Debra Arce, Son-Dale Mueller, Brother-Neal Kenyon, Sisters-Sandra Raatz & Donna Tapper, Parents-Bernard and Evelyn (nee Lynn) Kenyon. She is survived by her Brother-Douglas Kenyon and her many children: Danny (Sheila) Mueller of Merrill, WI; Dawn Welch of Marshfield, WI; Douglas (Jan) Mueller of Dorchester, WI; LaMont (Tiffany) Bonham of Wausau, WI; Dean (Patty) Mueller of McHenry, IL; Donna (Randy) Fedrowitz of Marshfield, WI; Mary Colette Winters of Sun Prairie, WI; Jerry (Rose) Bonham of Edcouch, TX; Darla (Merl) Lemke of Spring Green, WI; David (Candace) Bonham of Minocqua, WI; Rebecca (Micah) McDowell of Plover, WI. She is further survived by 31 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Zoom information for the funeral talk on October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM is:

Meeting ID: 9132245243

Password: 8318

In lieu of flowers or plants, Carol asked that any memorial gift be directed to donate.jw.org.

Jerry E. Goetsch

Jerry Earl Goetsch, age 87, passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023. He was born on March 21, 1936 to Ervin and Esther Goetsch.

He married Ellen Hornung on December 27, 1958 in Marathon City, WI. They celebrated 63 years of marriage.

After graduating from Wausau High School, Jerry entered the workforce by working at Kraft Foods.

The Goetschs made their home in Rothschild, WI where they raised their 2 children. He was known for his story telling abilities.

He enjoyed the outdoors as he was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife Ellen, his daughter Pam (Gerry), and son Randy (Laura), 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ervin and Esther Goetsch, siblings, Grace Pregont, Alvin, Ralph, and Wayne Goetsch and Sylvia Torzewski.

Per his wishes, there will be no funeral service.

Howard G. Bierman

Howard G. Bierman, 92 of the Town of Almon, died on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at home under the care of LeRoyer Hospice.

Howard was born on January 8, 1931, in the Town of Almon, the son of Paul Sr. and Lillian (Baker) Bierman. Howard was a proud United States Army Veteran.

On February 13, 1960, Howard was united in marriage to Audrey Keckhaver in Milwaukee.

Howard worked for several logging and construction companies over the years, until retiring at 62. He loved fishing, going for car rides with his wife, Audrey and shining for deer. Howard also enjoyed watching the ice races in Tilleda and making trips to the local casinos. He especially loved watching his children and grandchildren play baseball and softball.

Howard is survived by his wife, Audrey; children, Dale (Tracy) Bierman of Bowler, Joan (Jeff) Olson of Bowler, Lori (James) Leslie of Jacksonville, Florida, Jesse (Jennifer) Bierman of Bowler and Eli (Rolanda) Bierman of Bowler; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Ethel Matz; brother-in-law, Kenneth Wolf and sisters-in-law, Louise Bierman and Beverly Bierman, as well as other relatives and friends.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Norma (Vilas) Hanke, Arthur Bierman, LeRoy (Carole) Bierman, Paul Bierman Jr. and Linda Wolf, and brother-in-law, Allen Matz.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Chaplain Jim Hartleben will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by Davenport-Lang American Legion Post #414 immediately following the service. Visitation will be on Thursday, from 9:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Morva J. Bishop

Morva J. Bishop, 95, of Merrill, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill. She was born June 1, 1928, in Abrams, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Rudolph and Barbara ‘Florence’ Bergner.



Morva was a very kind-hearted lady who strongly believed in The Lord. She was baptized as a Lutheran and attended Faith Lutheran Church in Merrill faithfully each week. Her faith was an important part of her life.

Morva was an excellent cook and baker, delighting her family with delicious meals and treats. She was also a talented seamstress, creating beautiful garments with her skills.



After graduating from Pulaski High School in Wisconsin, Morva dedicated her life to being a loving wife and mother. She had seven children: Joseph, Wendy Bishop, Kaye Severt (Greg), Jeri Robl (Tony), Becky Bolf (Mike), Todd Bishop (Mandy), and Connie Bishop. Sadly, Joseph passed away shortly after birth.

In 2003, Morva’s beloved husband, Harold, passed away. They had been married for 55 years, and Morva took her marriage vows seriously, caring for Harold at home for 25 years after he had a stroke. During this time, she also managed and kept Harold’s Bishop’s Carpets business thriving.



Morva was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Barbara Bergner; her grandson, Andy; and her brothers, Eldred and Neal. She leaves a legacy of love and dedication to her family.



Morva will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but her memory will live on in their hearts. May she rest in eternal peace.

A memorial service for Morva J. Bishop will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. The Rev. Donald Love will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 A.M. that morning. The burial will take place at a later date at Faith Lutheran Cemetery – North, Village of Maine, Marathon County.

