The 2023 fall curbside yard waste material and brush pickup in Weston will begin the week of Oct. 16, according to village officials.

The village will make two trips through the community and materials will need to be out roadside by 7 a.m. on the scheduled day of pickup. Village officials are cautioning residents to avoid placing yard waste out too far in advance or on the street. See the map below for pickup dates.

