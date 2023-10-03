Wausau Pilot & Review

RHINELANDER – Six of Wausau West’s seven entries earned sectional berths after competition at the WIAA Division 1 girls tennis subsectional Monday at Rhinelander High School.

Those reaching the semifinals in No. 1 singles and doubles, and those reaching the finals in all other flights qualify for the WIAA Division 1 sectional at the Menards Tennis Complex in Eau Claire on Wednesday.

Moving on for West are Mia Bailey at No. 1 singles, Alexis Kloth at No. 2 singles, Lilly Wittwer at No. 3 singles, and all three doubles teams – Chloe Vandeberg-Miranda Nelson at No. 1, Rachel Harder-Mallory Smogoleski at No. 2 and Savanna Danielson-Ingrid Mahler at No. 3.

Wausau East’s No. 1 singles player Abbey Olson, and D.C. Everest’s No. 3 singles player Brooklyn Costa will also compete at the sectional.

Area Sectional Qualifiers

Subsectional results

No. 1 singles: Mia Bailey (Wausau West) def. Emily Frahm (Merrill) 6-0, 6-0; Abbey Olson (Wausau East) def. Mila Bublik (D.C. Everest) 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 singles: Alexis Kloth (WW) def. Kaytlyn Hulke (MER) 6-0, 6-0, and Dawsyn Barkus (Rhinelander) 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 singles: Lilly Wittwer (WW) def. Rose Dornback (MER) 6-0, 6-0, and Payton Koran (Marshfield) 6-3, 6-1; Brooklyn Costa (DC) def. Salome Ujarmeli (WE) 6-1, 6-0, and Shayla Coppenger (RH) 6-1, 6-0.

No. 1 doubles: Chloe Vandenberg-Miranda Nelson (WW) def. Chloe Belant-Sarah Rell (MER) 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 doubles: Rachel Harder-Mallory Smogoleski (WW) def. Korina Kraegenbrink-Jenna Malluege (MER) 6-1, 6-1, and Brooke Sisel-Evelyn Sawyer (RH) 6-1, 6-1.

No. 3 doubles: Savanna Danielson-Ingrid Mahler (WW) def. Johanna Dahlke-Parker Wagenaar (MER) 6-1, 6-0, and Teagan Turcotte-Willow VanDenHeuvel (RH) 6-0, 6-3.

Click here for all of the results, courtesy of the WIAA.

