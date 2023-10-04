WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has debuted the first two episodes in a new video series focused on the region’s greatest economic challenge. The Chamber worked with the local video production company US Workstories on the five-part series titled Tipping Point: Reinventing Our Community. The videos document the greatest challenge to the Greater Wausau area’s vibrancy and vitality, the national workforce shortage and highlights the Chamber’s efforts in addressing this challenge.

The series touches upon the area’s rich business history and includes comments from a variety of community and business leaders.

“We interviewed a variety of leaders and were struck, in particular, with the perspective that our region must change if it is to prosper — just as it has done since it was founded,” said Mike Beck, founder of US Workstories. “At the same time, although we have many clear-eyed, smart leaders who are committed to the Wausau area, success will require all of us working together.”

The first episode in the series debuted at last month’s Annual Meeting event at the Grand Theater in Wausau. The first two episodes, and future installments, can be viewed on WausauChamber.com. New episodes can be viewed on the Chamber’s website, social media channels and YouTube account each Monday.

A screening of all five videos in the series will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1 in the Chamber’s Business Resource Center at their new headquarters in the train depot in downtown Wausau. Seats are limited to this free event which is open to the public. Visit WausauChamber.com to learn more or to register.

