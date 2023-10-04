Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – After losing the first set, the Newman Catholic volleyball team came back to win the next three and defeat Auburndale 3-1 in a Marawood Conference South Division match Tuesday night at Newman Catholic High School.

The Cardinals won 17-25, 25-19, 25-8, 25-20.

Newman Catholic finishes the Marawood South season with a 4-1 record and a second-place finish behind champion Stratford (5-0). Auburndale ends up 1-4.

Lily Shields had 19 kills and 15 digs, Paige Guld added 23 assists and five kills, Madison Keene had 13 digs and Annika Svennes had 12 digs for Newman.

Newman Catholic will play a nonconference match at home against Amherst on Thursday.

