The Wausau American Legion Post 10 is proud to be honored with the Leash of Leadership Collaborative Award from the Association of Service Dog Providers for Military Veterans (ASDPMV).

A post membership meeting was held on September 19, 2023 at Bunkers Restaurant in Wausau. At the meeting the post was honored and presented the award by Lani Rethaber, Executive Director of the Patriot K9s of Wisconsin.

Lani is a member of the Post 10. He nominated the post for the award months ago for the support that it has given Patriot K9s throughout their existence. Lani accepted the award on the behalf of post at the National Veterans Service Dog conference on July 19, 2023 in Washington D.C.

The mission of the Patriot K9s of Wisconsin is: At no cost to qualified Veterans, we educate and train Psychiatric Service Dog Teams to have a fulfilling and meaningful life in the community of their choice. Their goal is: Helping veterans win the war against suicide, depression and anxiety by empowering them with the use of a service dog. Patriot K9s is a 501c3 serving all qualified Veterans. They are a member of ASDPMV and they are working on our accreditation with them.

info@patriotk9s.org

Photo: Lani presenting the award to the Wausau American Legion Post 10 Commander Tony Nardi.

Story and photo courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Like this: Like Loading...